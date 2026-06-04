The Field To Omaha Is For The Texas Longhorns’ Taking

If anything was discovered from the regionals of the NCAA Baseball Tournament, parity still exists within the sport, and big-name programs are not safe from the grips of defeat.

For the second consecutive year, the No. 1 and No. 2 national seeds did not advance past their regionals. Others, like Florida and Florida State, were upset by less imposing teams on paper, but were exposed on the diamond.

When Troy University hosts a super regional against Little Rock, it is a clear sign that even the most well-thought-out predictions can be thrown out the window in this unpredictable sport.

For the Longhorns, seeking their first appearance at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha since 2022, everything is falling into place for a deep run.

Regional Play Exposes Weakness

Texas sophomore pitcher Dylan Volantis throws a pitch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 1, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. Volantis tied his career high of 12 strikeouts in his third Friday start of the season. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

A takeaway from the NCAA Regionals was that the teams with pitching depth survived into the next weekend. Unlike last season, the Longhorns escaped the Regionals unscathed, even with a scare against UC-Santa Barbara in the Regional Final.

As many found out, the elimination bracket in the regional round is a brutal one to come out of, with Southern California, Auburn, West Virginia, and Oklahoma surviving the arduous stretch of extra games to make it to the supers.

Now, as the bracket begins to shake out, the Longhorns find themselves on the most competitive side, starting with the Lawrence Super Regional with Kansas and Oklahoma, the Tuscaloosa Super Regional with Alabama, and a surprise, St. John's, that beat nationally seeded Florida State.

And of course, the heavy-hitting series between the SEC Champion, Georgia and Mississippi State.

Fortunately for Texas, they have played three out of those six teams on their side of the bracket, sweeping Oklahoma and winning both series against Mississippi State and Alabama. But to even face off with those teams again, the Longhorns have to get past a talented Oregon Ducks team in the Austin Super Regional this weekend.

Regional play can be tough, managing workload with pitchers and who will start in certain situations. The Super Regional is a back-to-basics approach with its best-of-three approach to decide a winner.

Texas has proven its offense can rise to the occasion, but that comes as expected against teams like Holy Cross and Tarleton State. In the Regional final, they were brought back down to earth, failing to score in the first five frames against UC Santa Barbara before prevailing late.

For the first time this postseason, the Longhorns will experience their first true test against a talented pitching staff. The Ducks are headlined by ace Will Sanford with a 3.46 ERA and their premier closer, Tanner Bradley, being named as a finalist for the National Stopper of the Year Award.

The Texas starting pitching, of course, has been impressive all season and has been one of the consistent areas of the team. Dylan Volantis, Ruger Riojas, and Luke Harrison proved once again this past weekend why they make up one of the best starting pitching monsters in the country.

However, the bullpen still needs to tune up ahead of the Super Regional — Texas’ top relief arms, Haiden Leffew, Brett Crossland and Sam Corzart, did not have that same dominant vigor. Granted, it was their first appearance in over two weeks, but their liability almost forced a winner-take-all game for the Austin Regional, allowing UC Santa Barbara to march back.

The Longhorns open up the Austin Super Regional against the Oregon Ducks Saturday at 7 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.



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