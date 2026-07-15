Texas Baseball Receives Another Major Roster Boost Ahead of Next Season

When the season officially ended for the Texas Longhorns, Jim Schlossnagle and his staff wasted no time looking ahead to the 2027 campaign. They knew that several key pieces from the run to Omaha would be departing in the MLB Draft.

Before the draft occured, it was all but a guarantee that guys like Carson Tinney, Aiden Robbins and Ruger Riojas would hear their names called. However, other guys such as Casey Borba and Ethan Mendoza could return for 2027 if they so chose.

And while Borba announced his intent to return prior to the draft, Mendoza waited to see if he would be selected. On Monday, after not being drafted, the veteran second baseman announced that he also planned to return next season.

Texas got a huge roster boost ahead of the 2027 campaign

Texas Longhorns second baseman Ethan Mendoza celebrates after scoring against the Texas State Bobcats. | University of Texas Athletics

It wil be the third season for Mendoza in Austin, as he transferred in prior to the 2025 campaign after spending his freshman year at Arizona State. Over his first two years in Austin, he's proven to be a core piece for Schlossnagle and his staff.

Offensively, he's shown an ability to get on base at a consistent clip with a .305 average over his first two seasons as a Longhorn. His power, though, was noticeably improved in 2026 as he doubled his home run total to 10 while driving in 50 runs.

Perhaps most notably, he's shown an ability to hit comfortably anywhere in the lineup — from handling leadoff duties to slotting further down in the order.

As for his defense, having him at second base again in 2027 gives Texas a clear picture of what the infield will look like. Joining him on the right side will be the returning Borba, while the left side will see Adrian Rodriguez handling shortstop again and the incoming Linkin Garcia taking over at third.

With the return of Mendoza alongside Borba, as well as multiple key transfer portal additions, the Longhorns will undoubtedly feel good about their roster heading into the next season. This looms especially large in an era when high roster turnover is common.

Getting back to Omaha will certainly not be easy. Especially when having to deal with what will undoubtedly be a brutal SEC gauntlet. That being said, with Mendoza officially coming back, Texas' chances of doing so will only increase.

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