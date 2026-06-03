3 Keys For Texas Baseball To Advance Out Of Austin Super Regional

The road to Omaha runs through Austin this weekend.

After steamrolling through the Austin Regional with three straight victories and a staggering 41-7 run differential, Texas will now host a super regional for the first time since 2021 when it welcomes Oregon to UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Ducks arrive fresh off a regional title of their own and present the toughest postseason challenge Texas has faced so far.

And while the Longhorns enter as the favorite, the NCAA tournament has already proven that means very little this time of year.

Here are three things Texas must do if it wants to punch its ticket to the College World Series.

Avoid a Slow Start

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrates hitting a home run against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in the Austin Regional. | University of Texas Athletics

Texas eventually found its footing against UC Santa Barbara, but it took six innings to do so.

By that point, the Gauchos had already burned through one of their reliable starters and were operating with a taxed bullpen after clawing their way through the losers bracket. Texas was able to take advantage.

But Oregon could present a different challenge. The Ducks feature a veteran pitching staff very capable of working deep into games and a bullpen that can slam the door if needed. Tanner Bradley owns an exceptional 1.76 ERA across 30 appearances, while closer Devin Bell has recorded 12 saves with an ERA under 4.00.

If Texas falls behind early and allows Oregon starters Will Sanford (3.46 ERA) or Miles Gosztola (3.61 ERA) to settle in, the Longhorns could find themselves playing uphill all weekend. Texas shouldn’t need some offensive avalanche, but it can’t afford to spend five innings searching for answers as it did against UCSB.

Get the Bullpen On Track

Texas freshman pitcher Brett Crossland tosses a pitch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

For as dominant as Texas looked during the Austin Regional, the bullpen showed some cracks against UCSB.

The Longhorns nearly let that game slip away after Haiden Leffew, Brett Crossland and, remarkably, Sam Cozart had less-than-stellar outings. Those three make up a large chunk of Texas’s high-leverage relief corps and will likely be asked to handle several big innings against a stronger Oregon lineup.

The Ducks have 104 home runs on the season as a team and feature five players with at least 10 long balls. If Texas’ relievers get shaky again and offer too many free passes, Oregon will surely make them pay.

But if the bullpen performs to its regular-season standard, Texas gains a significant advantage.

Win the Patience Battle and Throw Strikes

Sophomore pitcher Dylan Volantis and junior catcher Carson Tinney walk to the Texas dugout. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

Few teams in college baseball approach offense more differently than Texas and Oregon.

The Longhorns rank second in the nation in walk rate at 15.4%. Oregon, meanwhile, carries a slightly more aggressive approach, striking out nearly twice as often as it walks. That should bode well for Texas, which enters the weekend with the second-best strikeout rate in the nation.

Texas fans have heard it often from this staff: “Dominate the zone.” But in cases like these, it holds very true. If the staff can consistently get ahead in counts and force Oregon hitters to expand the zone, this team is undoubtedly in very good shape.

On the other side, Texas must remain true to its patient offensive identity. If the bats can draw free passes and create traffic on the bases, they'll put tremendous pressure on a staff that hasn't faced many offenses as disciplined as Texas.

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