TV, Streaming Information for No. 2 Texas Baseball vs Texas State

Tuesdays haven’t been kind to No. 2 Texas lately.

The Longhorns have dropped their last two midweek games in lackluster fashion. But for reasons only the baseball gods can explain, Texas has looked like a completely different team in conference play, most recently sweeping No. 8 Oklahoma over the weekend.

Now, Texas returns to UFCU Disch-Falk Field for a rematch with Texas State, hoping to replicate its earlier 15-4 rout over the Bobcats.

Here’s how to watch the Longhorns take on Texas State.

How to watch No. 2 Texas vs. Texas State

Temo Becerra celebrates a home run against Coastal Carolina in the Bruce Bolt College Classic at Daikin Park. | University of Texas Athletics

Who: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. Texas State Bobcats

What: The second time the two teams have met this season.

When: Tuesday, March 31, at 6:30 PM CT.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 374

Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)

Last Season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. Texas State concluded the 2025 season with a 27-31 record, finishing in the middle of the Sun Belt Conference standings. The Bobcats’ season ended with a 4-2 loss to Troy in an elimination game of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 58-17, dating back to 1986, though the matchups have been more competitive recently. Since the start of the 2022 season, the teams have split the 10 meetings, with the Longhorns taking the last matchup earlier this season in a 15-4 victory on March 10.

Meet the Coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns at Plainsman Park. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000 career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Steven Trout, Texas State: Steven Trout is in his seventh season as head coach of Texas State after taking over the program in 2019, compiling a 172-137 record during his tenure and spending 13 total seasons on the Bobcats’ staff. Trout guided the program to a historic 47-win season and Sun Belt regular-season title in 2022, when Texas State earned its first-ever NCAA Tournament at-large bid and advanced to the winner-take-all game of the Stanford Regional after defeating both No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Stanford on the road.

What to know about the Bobcats

An infield single brings in our 2nd run of the 6th!#EatEmUp #SlamMarcos x @RashawnGalloway pic.twitter.com/3eDwuGUitp — Texas State Baseball (@TxStateBaseball) March 29, 2026

Texas State has been on quite a roll since last losing to the Longhorns earlier this month, winning seven in a row — their longest since the 2022 season — including sweeping No. 25 Louisiana.

The Bobcats are coming off a dominant road sweep of Georgia State, where they outscored the Panthers 31-9 across the series and opened the finale with 11 unanswered runs.

At the center of it all is Rashawn Galloway, who has been one of the hottest hitters in the country. The senior carries a 20-game hitting streak into the matchup and is batting .476 over that stretch with 24 RBIs, 22 runs and 12 doubles. On the season, Galloway is hitting .398.

On the mound, Texas State is expected to turn to left-hander Ryan Markwardt, who will be making his first start of the season after limited appearances out of the bullpen.

Combine a red-hot offense with a team playing as confidently as the Bobcats right now, Texas State is fully capable of making things uncomfortable, especially against a team that has struggled in midweeks recently.