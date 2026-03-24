TV, Streaming Information for No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs Houston

Texas Baseball is legit, ya’ll.

The Longhorns secured their second straight SEC series win against Auburn, and despite some shaky bullpen moments, Texas looked every bit like a national contender at Plainsman Park.

Now, they’ll head to Houston looking to avoid another midweek slip-up after last week’s loss to Tarleton State.

Here’s how to watch the Longhorns take on the Cougars.

How to Watch No. 2 Texas vs Houston

Texas Longhorns' Adrian Rodriguez swings at the ball. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. Tarleton State Texans

What: Fourth midweek matchup for Houston and sixth for Texas

When: Tuesday, March 24, at 6:30 PM CT.

Where: Darryl & Lori Schroeder Park (Houston, Texas)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network (AM 1300 THE ZONE)

Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)

Last Season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. Houston won 30-plus games for the third time in four seasons in 2025, improving its Big 12 win total by five games, but its season ended with a 7-1 loss to TCU in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship quarterfinals.

Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 99-34, with two ties dating back to 1958. The Longhorns have won nine of the last 12 meetings, including five of the last seven.

Meet the Coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Schlossnagle enters his second season at Texas after arriving from Texas A&M, where he reestablished the Aggies as a national contender. One of the most respected coaches in college baseball, he’s totaled over 1,000 career wins across previous stops at UNLV, TCU and Texas A&M, the sixth-most Division I victories among active skippers. Schlossnagle is looking to guide the Longhorns back to Omaha after last season’s early regional exit.

Todd Whitting, Houston: Whitting enters his 16th season leading Houston after returning to his alma mater in 2010, ranking second in program history with 474 wins and guiding the Cougars to five conference titles over the past decade. He has coached more than 110 MLB Draft picks — including six first-rounders and 29 Major Leaguers — and previously worked under Schlossnagle for seven seasons at TCU, helping the Horned Frogs compile a 305-134 record and capture seven-straight conference championships.

What to Know About The Cougars

Houston coach Todd Whitting walks to the dugout in game one of their Big 12 conference baseball series. | Chase Seabolt/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston has had an up-and-down season so far.

The Cougars opened the season 4-0 at the Puerto Rico Challenge, including a win over then-No. 21 Wake Forest. That performance earned them votes in the NCBWA poll for four consecutive weeks.

But it's gone downhill from there.

Houston is coming off a sweep at the hands of Kansas and currently sits at a disappointing 1-5 in Big 12 play. Two weekends ago, the Cougars also endured a brutal stretch against Kansas State, dropping three straight run-rule games.

Junior Tre Broussard will certainly be a name to watch ahead of Tuesday. The MLB Draft prospect has appeared on multiple top-100 lists and recently recorded his 20th career multi-RBI game with a three-RBI performance against Kansas.

Freshman right-hander Caleb Kimble is projected to start Tuesday. He owns two wins in limited action this season, posting a 7.71 ERA across 2.1 innings.

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