No. 2 Texas Facing Old Conference Foe Houston in Midweek Showdown

The vibes are certainly high in Austin, as the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (20-3, 4-2) are coming off arguably the biggest series win by any team so far this season. It wasn't easy, but they hit the road and took two games from the No. 5 Auburn Tigers.

They can't rest long, though, as they are back in action once again on Tuesday evening. Returning to Texas but staying on the road, they'll travel down south and take on a former conference foe in the Houston Cougars (12-11).

Midweek games are wildly unpredictable, as any given week can see a top team go down. Just last week the Longhorns learned this lesson in a loss to the Tarleton State Texans. Now, though, they'll look to keep their momentum rolling and win their third straight game in a row in Houston.

How do the Cougars and Longhorns stack up?

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday March 24 - 6:30 p.m. CT - ESPN+/TexasSports.com/Audio

A look at Houston's season so far -

Houston roared out of the gate, starting 5-0 and picking up an impressive victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Since then, though, it's been a more up-and-down showing as the Cougars have gone 7-6 and enter Tuesday night's showdown on a four-game losing streak.

Houston by the numbers -

Record - 12-11

Runs scored - 158

Runs allowed - 144

Team Avg. - .289

Opponent Avg. - .260

Team ERA - 5.87

Opponent ERA - 6.69

Houston wins this game if...

It can take advantage of Texas' quick turnaround on a short week. After Tuesday's contest, the Longhorns will return home and be back on the diamond on Thursday to start a three-game series against the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners.

As a result, it is likely that Texas goes to bullpen arms that haven't seen as much action as others this season. Houston needs to take advantage of that opportunity and look to knock probable starter Jason Flores out early, then get to work burning through the bullpen.

If the Cougars can do that and make the Longhorns' pitching staff struggle, then they have a strong chance at handing them their second straight midweek upset loss.

Texas wins this game if...

It can play like the version of itself that won each of its first four midweek games in dominant fashion. Those victories, three of which were run-rule wins, saw the Longhorns take advantage of clear mismatches and easily beat their opponents.

However, against Tarleton State last Tuesday, they did not remotely look like the same club that had plated 10-plus runs in each midweek game prior. They were sluggish from the jump and managed only one run on two hits in a stunning 6-1 loss. That cannot be the case against the Cougars.

Fresh off an impressive series win over Auburn, the Longhorns will need to maintain that momentum to beat a talented Houston squad and avoid another upset.