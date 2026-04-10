TV, Streaming Information for No. 2 Texas vs No. 18 Texas A&M

The series that everyone in the Lone Star state had circled since the Southeastern Conference released the baseball schedule. For the first time since the 2024 College Station Regional, the Longhorns and Aggies will meet once again at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.



This time, though, there will be some added juice to an already intense in-state rivalry. Former Texas A&M and current Texas head coach will make his first appearance since his departure from the program following the Aggies loss in the 2024 College World Series.

Heading into the series, the Longhorns got a nice tune-up game against Incarnate Word, beating the Cardinals in a 7-inning run rule, 16-4 on Tuesday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. On the other side, the Aggies lost in a close 9-8 game to a resilient Texas State Bobcats squad on the road.

With a series as highly anticipated as this one, the first two games of the series will be broadcast on national television.

Here’s how to watch Texas vs Texas A&M’s can’t-miss series

How to Watch No. 2 Texas vs No. 18 Texas A&M

The Longhorns celebrate following a victory at the Bruce Bolt College Classic | Texas Athletics

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 18 Texas A&M

What: Fifth SEC series of the season

When: Friday, Apr. 10 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Apr. 11 at 1:00 p.m., and Sunday, Apr. 12 at 1 p.m.

Where: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (College Station, TX)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Friday), ESPN2 (Saturday), SEC Network+ (Sunday)

Radio: The Zone AM-1300/103.1 FM

Last season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 record in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. Texas A&M missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2021 and struggled with injuries sustained by its productive players. The Aggies ended the season with a record just above .500.

Meet the Coaches

Jun 21, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle (22) celebrates the win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000 career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Michael Earley: A former hitting coach under Schlossnagle at Texas A&M, Earley was hired as the Aggies' head coach following Schlossnagle’s departure. A former minor league baseball player himself, Earley dived into the coaching ranks after the end of his professional career, first as an assistant at Arizona State before being hired by Schlossnagle at Texas A&M in 2022. Earley is in his second season as head coach for the Aggies.

What To Know About The Aggies

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) drives in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

In his first season as the head coach in College Station, Earley and Texas A&M struggled to replicate the success of the 2024 College World Series team, dealing with the injury bug. Opening up at No. 1 in the nation in 2025, the Aggies went 30-26 and missed the NCAA tournament.

This season, the Aggies have returned to form under Earley, holding a 25-7 record and the No. 18 ranking heading into the series against the Longhorns.

Much of the success this season has come directly from the Aggies potent hitters — five starters on the roster are still hitting above .300 in the midst of conference play and have one of the highest combined batting averages in the nation, ranking No. 15 in the nation.

Texas A&M's offense is led by outfielder Caden Sorrell, ranking No. 1 on the team with 46 hits, 11 doubles, 16 home runs, and a batting average of .377.

Not too far behind Sorrell statistically, Gavin Grahovac and Jake Duer have also done damage at the plate with a .350 and .345 batting average, respectively. The Aggies will certainly match up well with the three-headed pitching monster of Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison, and Dylan Volantis, who have led Texas to one of the best ERAs in the country.

On the pitching side, the Aggies are less imposing, with all of their starters having an ERA above 3.30, and two of them notching above 5.40 through eight starts this season.

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