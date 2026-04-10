No. 2 Texas Facing No. 18 Texas A&M in Massive SEC Road Clash

When it comes to bitter rivalries in college athletics, few can match the animosity that exudes from the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown. And with the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (27-5, 9-3) set to head to College Station, it is primed to be one of the best series in all of college baseball this weekend.

Waiting for them are the No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies (25-7, 7-5). It'll be an even more toxic environment than usual as well, with Jim Schlossnagle set to make his first trip back since leaving the Aggies for the Longhorns in 2024.

For the Longhorns, a series win would see them improve to at least 11 wins in conference play and solidify their place among the nation's top Omaha contenders. Conversely, the Aggies would add a massive résumé booster with a series win over the Longhorns and position themselves as a potential regional host come the NCAA Tournament.

How do the Aggies and Longhorns stack up?

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) singles in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the College World Series. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

How to watch/listen -

Friday April 10 - 7 p.m. CT - SEC Network/TexasSports.com/Audio

Saturday April 11 - 2 p.m. CT - ESPN2/TexasSports.com/Audio

Sunday April 12 - 1 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

A look at Texas A&M's season so far -

After a disappointing showing in 2025, the Aggies have authored a strong turnaround so far in 2026. They started 9-0 and have been one of the nation's top offensive teams. Sporting an impressive résumé, Texas A&M has been especially dominant at home with a 19-3 record in College Station.

Texas A&M by the numbers -

Record - 25-7 (7-5)

Runs scored - 317

Runs allowed - 147

Team Avg. - .320

Opponent Avg. - .260

Team ERA - 4.74

Opponent ERA - 10.78

Texas A&M wins this series if...

It, much like Texas, can get a strong showing from its pitching staff. There's no secret that the Aggies want to outscore opponents and win games with their potent lineup. And that has certainly worked so far, as they've outscored teams 317-147 this season.

However, their losses have all had one thing in common -- they gave up a ton of runs, too. In each defeat, the Aggies have surrendered at least eight runs in each. Winning games 10-9, while exciting and fun to watch, is not super sustainable and can come back to bite you if you're not careful.

Which is exactly why they need a good weekend from their arms. Their bats will put up runs, but if they can't slow down the Longhorns bats themselves then they could be in for a long three games.

Texas wins this series if...

It can another weekend of strong outings from its starting rotation. Aside from a blip against the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend, Ruger Riojas has been lights out in series openers. Behind him, the southpaw duo of Luke Harrison and Dylan Volantis have picked up right where he's left off.

That being said, they will be facing perhaps their toughest test yet in the Aggies. The Aggies can mash with the best of them and if Texas isn't careful, it'll find itself trailing by multiple runs early and often in this series.

If their starters can stifle the Aggies and limit their production, then the Longhorns have a strong chance at winning their fifth conference series of the season.

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