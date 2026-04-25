TV, Streaming Information for No. 4 Texas vs Vanderbilt

There would be no midweek for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns, with rainy weather conditions cancelling yet another contest for the Longhorns. At least their rain delay against the Air Force Falcons only lasted one hour instead of the gruelling eight and a half hour delay in the Lone Star Showdown’s final game.

Despite missing out on the opportunity for the bats to tune up for their seventh conference series of the year, Texas will now have to look to an up-and-down Vanderbilt Commodore team in the pursuit of an upset.

Here’s how to watch the seventh conference series of the season for the Longhorns.

How to Watch No. 4 Texas vs Vanderbilt

Texas sophomore pitcher Dylan Volantis tosses a pitch at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Texas Athletics

Who: No. 4 Texas Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

What: Seventh SEC series of the season

When: Friday, Apr. 24 at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, Apr. 25 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, Apr. 26 at 12 p.m.

Where: Charles Hawkins Field (Nashville)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ (Friday and Sunday), SEC Network (Saturday)

Radio: The Zone AM-1300/103.1 FM

Last season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 record in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. The Commodores experienced another successful season on the Diamond, going 42-20 on the season. Despite another productive campaign, the Commodores were upset in the Clemson Regional by eventual national runner-up Coastal Carolina and High Point.

Meet the Coaches

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000 career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt: As the third-longest tenure SEC baseball coach, coaching the Commodores for 24 seasons, Corbin has become one of the greatest college baseball coaches, single-handedly building the Vanderbilt program from the ground up. Before Corbin’s hiring in 2003, the Commodores made only three trips to the tournament, and since then, they’ve only missed twice. Corbin led Vanderbilt to College World Series championships in 2014 and 2019.

What To Know About The Commordoes

Vanderbilt infielder Mike Mancini (5) runs around third base during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been an interesting season for the Vanderbilt Commodores, and if one phrase could describe how the season is going — up-and-down would be it. In some series, the Commodores appear to be like one of the best teams in the country; in others, they look like a team finding its footing under a first-year head coach.

Vanderbilt has only won three conference series this season and much of that comes from its pitching woes on the mound.

While Connor Fennell has established himself as the Commodores' Friday starter and ace, starting in 10 games for a 4.71 ERA, the rest of the pitching staff has struggled to find guys for the next two games of the series.

Despite the pitching woes, Vanderbilt’s hitters have carved out a solid season with four hitters batting in the .300s and the rest of the order not dipping below a .250 batting average.

Lead off hitter Brodie Johnston leads the Commordoes with a .367 batting average with a team-leading 62 hits and 13 home runs. Two-hole hitter Braden Holcomb leads Vanderbilt with 39 RBI heading into the series with the Longhorns.

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