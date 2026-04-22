Weather Disrupts No. 4 Texas, Air Force Midweek Matchup

Mother Nature has not been kind to the state of Texas in the past couple of weeks, especially for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns.

For the past two days, constant rain has pounded the Austin and the central Texas region. Still, the Longhorns were hopeful that conditions would let up before first pitch.

In the end, the Longhorns' midweek match-up with the Air Force Falcons was officially cancelled after a one-hour rain delay pushed the first pitch time from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT.

Despite the premature end to the night, the Longhorns and Falcons met at home plate for their tradition between the two — the handshake line.

For the fans who braved the weather and showed up to the game, ticketholders will be offered complimentary standing room only tickets for the Longhorns' final two midweek stands of the season against San Houston next Tuesday or UTSA on May 5th. Fans can claim their tickets by calling the University of Texas ticket office.

Last Weekend, and Looking Ahead

Texas Longhorns pitcher Luke Harrison stares into the box before throwing a pitch. | University of Texas Athletics

This season, Texas has used its midweeks to get tuned up before it’s three game Southeatern Confrence stand during the weekend.

On the season, the Longhorns are 7-2 on Tuesday, with their only losses coming to Tarleton State and Houston, with both of those losses having a similar theme of experience struggles at the plate.

Against the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide this past weekend, the Longhorns dominated them on the mound, tossing for 49 strikeouts, the most in a three-game series in the storied history of Texas baseball.

Alabama eked out just five runs across the three-game series, while the Crimson Tide struggled at the plate, and so did the Longhorns. Texas exploded for 16 hits and 10 runs in the series opener, but the next two performances left a lot to be desired.

The Longhorns were able to come back late on Saturday, cashing in three runs once the Crimson Tide’s starter was pulled in the seventh.

Looking for their second series sweep of the season didn’t yield the same results for Texas, driving in only one run in the ninth and spoiling an outstanding performance on the mound for veteran Luke Harrison, who set a career high of 12 strikeouts.

The Longhorns will hit the road for their second-to-last SEC series against the Vanderbilt Commodores for a three-game set in Nashville. Vanderbilt, led by longtime head coach Tim Corbin, has had an up-and-down season so far in conference play.

Ahead of their first matchup as conference members, the Commodores have a .500 record in conference play.

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