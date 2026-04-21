No. 4 Texas' Midweek Clash With Air Force Enters Weather Delay

While the contest against the Air Force Falcons has become a staple of the No. 4 Texas Longhorns' schedule in recent seasons, folks will have to wait a bit longer to see this one get going.

As has been a recurring theme in recent weeks for the Longhorns, their game against the Falcons has entered a weather delay. This time, they are seeing the initial first pitch of 6:30 p.m. CT pushed back an hour to 7:30 p.m. CT.

Of course, this time of the year is often prone to weather delays as rain across the state of Texas picks up heading into May. Unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done other than wait it out and hope it passes.

Going back to their series in College Station, the Longhorns dealt with weather issues on both Saturday and Sunday. First, the second game of the series underwent a lengthy rain delay in the middle of the bottom of the first. And when play resumed, it quickly unraveled as the inning ended with Texas trailing 8-1 in an eventual 11-4 loss.

Another weather delay for the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then the finale on Sunday saw several delayed start times announced before it would ultimately be cancelled, with Texas losing the opportunity to salvage the series and avoid a sweep. As well, it cost them a game in the standings that could loom large down the stretch in conference play.

Now, though, Mother Nature is on full display to slow down the first pitch against the Falcons. It is always an exciting showdown when these two teams link up and this season's contest figures to be no different.

The Falcons boast a potent offense capable of putting up a crooked number on the scoreboard in the blink of an eye. For Texas starter Michael Winter, who gave up four runs without recording an out in his last start against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, this will be a big chance for him to bounce back.

As for the offense, it is a chance for them to get the bats going after an inconsistent showing at the plate against No. 13 Alabama. While it was a series win, the bats were largely a no-show in the final two games and only recorded one run on four hits in the finale loss.

Now, though, they'll face the Falcons, weather permitting. So stay tuned as we provide updates to tonight's start time as they become available.

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