Multiple Longhorns Earn Baseball America All-American Honors

While the No. 6 Texas Longhorns wait to start their College World Series, they've certainly been busy on the awards front. Several players, from Anthony Pack Jr. to Sam Cozart, have been recognized for their outstanding seasons.

On Friday, the accolades continued to roll in. This time they came in the form of Baseball America's All-American Teams. The Longhorns landed four players overall on the three teams and tied the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs for the most First Team selections with three.

It's only fitting that Texas and Georgia shared the same amount of First Team members, as the two teams are set to face off in Omaha on Saturday evening. As for who those first team members were for the Longhorns, outfielder Aiden Robbins and pitchers Dylan Volantis and Sam Cozart earned the honors.

Texas continues to pile up accolades for a dominant 2026 season

Texas Longhorns Dylan Volantis pitches against the Oregon Ducks in the Austin Super Regional. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Transferring in from Seton Hall prior to the season, Robbins quickly became the leader of the Longhorns offense. And he has more than done his job to this point while earning SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Entering the College World Series, the star outfielder is slashing .342/.435/.720 with a team-high 24 home runs and 64 RBI. Of those 24 home runs, five have come during the postseason — including a multi-homer game in the Austin Regional opener against Holy Cross.

On the mound, Volantis handled the transition from closer to starter flawlessly. After starting the season as the Sunday guy, the southpaw eventually moved into the Friday night role without skipping a beat either.

He posted a sensational 10—1 record with an absurd 2.03 ERA while leading the Longhorns with 123 strikeouts ahead of Saturday's contest. When he's dialed in, an argument can be made that the sophomore is the best pitcher in the country.

Unfortunately for Texas' opponents, things did not get any easier when Cozart entered the game. Posting a 6-0 record with a 1.65 ERA and 71 strikeouts, the freshman also owns nine saves and secured Texas' trip back to Omaha after slamming the door shut on the Oregon Ducks.

Rounding out the quartet of Longhorns is the SEC Freshman of the Year, Anthony Pack Jr., who earned Third Team honors. Not only did he hit .400 in conference play, he blasted a trio of home runs in the win over Holy Cross to open the Austin Regional — the first player in program history with three homers in a postseason game.

These are likely not the last honor these four, as well as other Longhorns, will earn before the season ends. For now, though, they are focused on the task at hand and trying to bring home the seventh national championship in Texas history.

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