Looking at No. 6 Texas Baseball’s Path in the SEC Tournament

Unlike other Southeastern Conference teams, there is not much at stake for the No. 6 Texas Longhorns in this season’s conference tournament.

The Longhorns will get to skip the first two rounds of the conference tournament, earning some much-needed rest as the No. 2 seed in this year's edition. According to RPI, a measurement system to measure a team's strength of schedule, Texas lands at No. 4, behind UCLA, Georgia Tech, and Auburn.

What does that mean?

If the Longhorns lose their Friday game, it won’t mean much in the grand scheme of national seeding. Still, after the final regular season game of the season, head coach Jim Schlossnagle stated he wants his team to be in Hoover for more than one game.

“Number one, you don't play this game with a light switch,” said Schlossnagle on Sunday after the sweep of Missouri. “You don't get to go down there and just kind of mess around and lose and come home and think, ‘Oh, everything's going to be okay.’ You want to play good baseball — we just have to do it in the right manner — using the right guys.”

The Path Awaiting Texas In The SEC Tournament

Texas sophomore shortstop Adrian Rodriguez steals third base in the seventh inning against the UTSA Roadrunners on May 5, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Rylan Renteria, The Paisano

Texas will either play No. 15 seed South Carolina, No. 10 Tennessee, or No. 7 Arkansas for their first game on Friday. Two of those possible matchups are regular-season rematches, and both the Gamecocks and the Volunteers found success against the Longhorns this season.

Of course, South Carolina is the weakest link in the possible scenario, facing a Tennessee team that is coming off three series victories in its last four to close out the season, notably against then-No. 2 Texas and No. 13 Alabama.

Since their tough performance against the Longhorns, the Gamecocks have really bottomed out, closing out the regular season with three consecutive sweeps, two of them against fellow conference bottom feeders, Vanderbilt and LSU.

Arkansas was one of the few teams in the conference that Texas was able to avoid in the regular season. The Razorbacks have been one of the hottest clubs in college baseball after falling in back-to-back series to Auburn and Florida in the middle of the season.

The Hogs won five of their final six series, along with a competitive series outside of the series finale with the conference’s regular-season champion, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Granted, the conference tournament means more to Tennessee and Arkansas, who are battling for more favorable positioning in the national tournament, than Texas, which has wrapped up hosting a regional.

For the Longhorns, the conference tournament is going to prove to be more of an audition platform for their arms than a need to get extra hardware for the team.

“We want to see one of those guys in the bullpen [to start],” Schlossnagle said. “Because that could happen if you get deep in a regional and you need to bring somebody back on super short rest.”

Texas does have a shot to have a Lone Star Showdown rematch with Texas A&M if the Aggies can make it to the quarterfinals, though they have an equally tough challenge with Auburn in their bracket.

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