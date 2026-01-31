2 Takeaways from Texas Longhorns Comeback Win over Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns needed to give a response after a disappointing loss to the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday, in which the Longhorns led by as many as 14 points, but ultimately ended in an 88-82 loss to the Tigers on the road.

The response was going to have to come on the road, traveling north of the Red River to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. And while the Longhorns were able to come away with a 79-69 win, it was not without trouble as the burnt orange trailed by as many as 14 points and struggled to take control of the ballgame until late in the matchup.

The Longhorns will have to quickly put the rivalry win behind them as their return to the court is around the corner, heading back home to the Moody Center to host South Carolina. Taking a closer look at the Longhorns' win in Norman, here are a few takeaways.

Texas Makes up for the Ugly Start

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) celebrates a three -pointer as the Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns at Neville Arena. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns looked like they did not come to play in the opening minutes of Saturday's ballgame. As a team, the Longhorns shot the ball poorly, beginning 2 of 12 from the field and coming up empty on their first seven tries from beyond the arc. The rough start would put the Longhorns down by 14 points as the Sooners led 23-9 early.

In the back half of the opening 20 minutes, the Longhorns were able to find a rhythm and get themselves back into the game, ending the first half by making 10 of their 13 shot attempts, cutting the 14-point lead to just three as Texas headed into the locker room down 33-30.

And in the second half, the Longhorns came alive, making 18 of their 24 field goal attempts while finding their shot from beyond the arc, cashing in on 6 of their 11 attempts from beyond the three-point line.

Pair of Spark Plug Performances off the Bench

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) shoots a three point basket during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns struggled to get their offense off the ground early with their starting unit until Chendall Weaver checked into the game and became the spark the Longhorns needed to get themselves rolling. Weaver ended the ball game with eight points, making three out of his four shot attempts, and continued to make important hustle plays, recording six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

And in the second half, while Texas kept battling to take the lead down the stretch and eventually take control, the Longhorns got a big contribution from Simeon Wilcher, who ended the night with 10 points. Wilcher was four of seven from the field and made two important three-pointers with two rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.