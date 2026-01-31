The Good, The Bad, and Ugly of Texas Basketball's Win vs. the Oklahoma Sooners

The Texas Longhorns are still trying to find a way to achieve some consistency on the basketball court under first-year head coach Sean Miller. After a heartbreaking loss in their last time out against the Auburn Tigers, they hoped to turn things around as they faced off against their rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners.

After a slow start in the first half, and even finding themselves down by 14 points at one point in the game, the Longhorns were able to crawl their way back for a 79-69 win over their rivals, and put themselves back in the win column on the season.

With back-to-back home games coming up against unranked teams, the Longhorns will be looking to start a winning streak off the back of their road victory against the Sooners.

The Good - Showing No Quit

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller directs his team during the second half against the Auburn Tigers | John Reed-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have been one of the country's most volatile teams this season, going 3-5 in SEC play, but with all three of their wins coming against ranked teams. After blowing a lead to the Tigers in their last game, they found themselves down by 14 points after a slow start in the first half.

Despite that, the Longhorns never showed any quit and clawed back to secure their fourth conference win and their 13th win of the season overall. After only leading for less than 20 percent of the time, inconsistency is still there, but so is the fight, and there are still nine games left in the year for the season to turn around.

The Bad - Longhorns Limiting Second Chance Points

Oklahoma guard Nijel Pack (9) reacts after missing a last second 3-point basket in the second half of the men's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Alabama Crimson Tide | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns won the rebounding battle against the Sooners, effectively securing one of the key points in the game. Still, the Sooners had 16 second-chance points in the contest, compared to only six for the Longhorns in the game.

Part of that was that, while the Longhorns won the overall rebounding battle 31 to 28, the Sooners had 10 offensive rebounds to just four for the Longhorns in the same timeframe.

The Ugly - Sooners' Second Half Collapse

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a close game at halftime, with the Sooners clinging to a three-point lead, but the Longhorns completely took over coming out of the break. They shot 75 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from beyond the arc, finding a way to establish a rhythm on offense while the Sooners had no answer on defense.

Conversely, the Sooners shot 38.2 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from behind the three-point line, including going the final 3:45 of the game without scoring any points, leading to the Longhorns winning by 10 points.

