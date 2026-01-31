Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns will be looking to get back on track once again after a disappointing end to their midweek game against the Auburn Tigers. While the Longhorns could've kept rolling with momentum, they were stopped after blowing a lead and falling 88-82 to the Tigers.

Needing a bounce-back performance, the Longhorns head out on the road once again, this time just north of the Red River to battle the Oklahoma Sooners for what's always a highly contested matchup. The Sooners head into the match with an 11-10 overall record, a rough 1-7 conference record, and a seven-game losing streak.

Both teams head into Saturday's matchup coming off a loss, with the Longhorns losing to Auburn, and the Sooners fell in a close battle at home, 83-79, against a ranked Arkansas Razorbacks squad. In the first of two Red River Rivalry matchups of the season, each team is looking for a performance to get them back on track.

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) takes a shot over Auburn Tigers forward Sebastian Williams-Adams (33) during the first half at Neville Arena. | John Reed-Imagn Images

Last time out, Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain continued to look like the best player in burnt orange on the court, leading the Longhorns in scoring against the Tigers. Swain ended the night with 30 points while shooting over 60 percent from the field and over 55 percent from three-point range. The forward also added a team-high seven rebounds along with four assists and a block.

Over the last three games alone against Auburn, Georgia, and Kentucky, Swain is averaging 28.3 points per game while shooting an extremely efficient 66 percent from the field and 46 percent from beyond the arc. The forward has also averaged 6.3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.

As the Longhorns head to Norman, they'll have to keep a close eye on the Sooners' dynamic duo of guards, Xzayvier Brown and Nijel Pack, who lead the team in scoring. Brown is the leading scorer for Oklahoma, averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field, 33 percent from three, while also adding 3.2 rebounds, a team-high 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Pack does not trail by much as the Sooners' second-leading scorer, averaging 16 points per game, shooting 46 percent from the field, over 40 percent from three-point range, along with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

The Longhorns will look to get back to winning ways after a tough loss, heading back out on the road to take on the struggling Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center at 1:00 PM. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses