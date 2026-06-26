Texas CB Commit John Meredith Turns Heads After Comments About Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns secured one of the biggest recruiting commitments of the Steve Sarkisian era last week with the addition of No. 1 cornerback John Meredith III, one of the top overall players in the 2027 class.

Texas emerged victorious in the race for Meredith after a heated recruiting battle with a heated rival in the Texas A&M Aggies. Already 2-0 against Texas A&M since joining the SEC, the Longhorns now have another major recruiting over the Aggies to hang their hat on after landing star Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman out of the transfer portal earlier this offseason.

However, nothing is a gurantee in the world of college football recruiting. Sure, Meredith is currently committed to Texas, but his recent comments about the Aggies signal that there is room for the door to remain open regarding a potential commitment flip from Texas to Texas A&M for the five-star cornerback.

John Meredith Gets Honest About Decision to Choose Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In a interview with Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, Meredith got brutally honest about his decision to choose Texas and the tough choice of turning down Texas A&M.

“I love A&M to death. It’s nothing personal. It’s business," Meredith told Spiegelman.

Based on these comments, one could infer that this means Texas was able to offer Meredith a larger NIL package than Texas A&M, something that might have just been enough to tip the scales in Sarkisian's favor.

NEW: No. 1 cornerback John Meredith made a splash with his commitment to the Longhorns over the Aggies this month



“I love A&M to death. It’s nothing personal. It’s business.”



More: https://t.co/RnumbTzsjQ @JOHN_MEREDITH2 pic.twitter.com/94JyknOZSZ — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 26, 2026

It clearly wasn't an easy choice for Meredith. It's not often you see recruits already committed elsewhere say that they love another program "to death," not to mention when those comments are directed at Texas' most heated rival.

But if money indeed is the only issue, there's no reason to think why Texas A&M can't muscle its way back into the race for Meredith in hopes of flipping his commitment away from Texas.

Much stranger things have happened in the world of college football recruiting, making it difficult to completely eliminate the Aggies from the conversation at this point.

Texas Football's 2027 Recruiting Class

Texas Longhorns helmet during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As with every team in college football, the Longhorns will likely lose one or two commitments headed into signing day, though this will certainly be made up for with other new additions.

That said, Texas' current 19-man recruiting class is undoubtedly one of the best in the country at this point in the cycle, and the list has only continued to grow in recent weeks.

Along with Meredith, the Longhorns hold a commitment from five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, who is being heavily pursued by the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators as a potential flip candidate.

Joining these are multiple four-star players like cornerback Karnell James, defensive lineman Kasi Currie and more.

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