Where Texas Stands in Race for No. 1 Overall Player Marcus Spears Jr.

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is on the rise headed into the second season under head coach Sean Miller.

As a result, the Longhorns are finding themselves in contention for some of the best prospects in the 2027 recruiting class. However, there's something special about being the potential favorite for the consensus No. 1 overall player in the class.

Texas is one of two programs leading the race for five-star 2027 forward Marcus Spears Jr., who is the No. 1-ranked player on both 247Sports' and ESPN's high school rankings. Like many programs, the Longhorns have yet to land their first commitment in the cycle, but Spears Jr. would make the wait worth it, especially when considering the ties he already has to the University of Texas.

Texas, LSU in Lead for No. 1 Recruit Marcus Spears Jr.

Dynamic Prep (TX) forward Marcus Spears Jr. (24) against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Eric Bossi of 247Sports, Texas and the LSU Tigers are viewed as the current frontrunners for Spears Jr., though there's no doubt other programs will continue to try and enter the mix in the coming months.

"I think there's two schools that really come to mind at the forefront when we're talking about Marcus Spears Jr., that's LSU and Texas, and there's certainly going to be some others," Bossi said.

Originally a product of Dallas, TX and Prestonwood Christian Academy, Spears Jr. played this past season for Dynamic Prep in the DFW area. He is the son of former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Marcus Spears, who was an All-American star for the LSU Tigers in the early 2000s.

2027 F Marcus Spears Jr. retained the No. 1 spot in 247Sports' updated recruiting rankings.



LSU and Texas are two schools to keep an eye on, but don't count Arkansas and John Calipari out 👀



More from @AdamFinkelstein, @TravisBranham_, and @ebosshoops on the updated rankings ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SMukXnVT6m — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 18, 2026

Marcus Spears Jr. Already Has Multiple Connections to Texas

While his father's success would typically be the only thing else of note in the family, the Spears' aren't any normal family.

Spears Jr.'s mother, Aiysha Smith, was the No. 7 overall pick by the Washington Mystics in the 2003 WNBA Draft. Like Marcus Spears, she was a star athlete for LSU.

Spears Jr.'s sister, Cari, is currently playing volleyball for Texas' championship-winning program.

He would be able to attend school with his sister, but that wont be the only familair face potentially on campus in 2027. Texas freshman guard Austin Goosby was teammates with Spears Jr. on Dynamic Prep this past season.

If Goosby doesn't go one-and-done and returns to Texas for his sophomore year, there's a chance he could reunite with Spears Jr.

Still, Bossi made it clear that the deep family connections to LSU makes Will Wade and the Tigers a legitimate contender for Spears Jr. at this point.

"But let's talk about why LSU and Texas, the LSU ties are obvious," Bossi said. "His father played football there, his mother played basketball there, he's been there, and obviously they've had a coaching change with Will Wade, but he's still, you know, a massive prop or target for them. And then with Texas, that's a home state school, his older sister Carrie is a star volleyball player there. They have made him a priority from the get-go. So they are all over him and certainly involved now."

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