Texas Longhorns vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns are finally finding some consistency with back-to-back wins over Oklahoma and South Carolina despite having to overcome slow starts to both of those games. And now the Longhorns have the chance of doing something they haven't done all season, which is win three straight SEC games.

Standing in the way of the feat is the Ole Miss Rebels, who head into the Moody Center on Saturday afternoon. While much of the game might gravitate towards Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard and his return to Austin for the first time since being fired three years ago, the action within the white lines will be the most important come game time.

The Rebels head out on the road with a different trajectory than the Longhorns, with an even 11-11 record, a 3-6 record in the SEC, and are finding their last few games challenging, losing four straight against tough competition with losses to Auburn, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and, most recently, Tennessee.

Texas Longhorns vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain shoots a layup against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Sharavjamts. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

As he's done all season, Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain continues his impressive season and has had even better performances against conference opponents. This year, Swain is averaging 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals. Swain has also recorded five double-doubles and scored double-digit points in 21 of the Longhorns' 23 games this season.

Swain has elevated his game against SEC competition, averaging 21.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 steals. The forward is top five in scoring, rebounding, and steals in league play this season.

Just like many teams in the SEC, the player to watch resides in the backcourt as the Rebels are led by guard AJ Storr. The guard paces the Rebels in scoring, averaging 14 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.

The second option for Ole Miss this season has been forward Malik Dia, who is averaging 13.5 points per game, shooting 42 percent from the field. Dia is also the Rebels' leading rebounder, averaging 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Longhorns will be chasing something not many players on the roster have achieved: winning three straight conference games as they take on the Rebels at the Moody Center at 1:00 PM. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

