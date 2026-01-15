3 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Upset Win vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is starting to roll in a major way as SEC play gets into full swing.
Texas handed No. 10 Vanderbilt its first loss of the season Wednesday night at the Moody Center, leading for the entire second half in an 80-64 win over the Commodores.
Here are three players that stood out for Texas in the win:
Tramon Mark
Texas guard Tramon Mark finished with a season-high 21 points while adding four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He made four 3-pointers, two of which came at the end of the shot clock in the second half in isolation.
Mark is now averaging 18.4 points over his last seven games and is catching fire at the right time for Texas after missing most of the offseason due to shoulder surgery.
"No doubt, one of the keys to us getting better is his consistent play," Texas head coach Sean Miller said after the game. "I also think he's improving on defense. And it's great to see somebody who's such a great kid, who works hard, been through a lot of experiences, play their best basketball in their last year, and that's what he's doing right now."
Matas Vokietaitis
Texas center Matas Vokietaitis led the Longhorns in scoring with a game-high 22 points along with seven rebounds.
Texas took advantage of Vanderbilt's shortcomings in the frontcourt, and Vokietaitis was right at the center of it all.
"We're getting better at getting him the ball," Miller said. "I think we've discovered when to get it to him and when not to, putting him in the best position to be successful."
Dailyn Swain
Dailyn Swain once again did a bit of everything for the Longhorns, flirting with a triple-double with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Swain leads Texas in points, rebounds, assists and steals this season and has stuffed the stat sheet on multiple occasions during his first year in Austin. But despite the win, Swain knows that the team needs to move on to its next challenge.
"It feels great, you know, responding to a challenge that coach gave us, but just like after Alabama game, it's a great win," Swain said. "We feel good about it, but we're trying to, you know, stack wins and get three in a row. Get three in a row. Texas A&M is a great team. So that's kind of what we're focused on."
