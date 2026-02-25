Texas Longhorns Battle Defending National Champions No. 7 Florida: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns had been on the hottest teams in all of college basketball after winning five straight ballgames, finding their rhythm through the midway point of the season, improving to a 17-9 overall record and an 8-5 record in the SEC until running into the Georgia Bulldogs.

For the first time in several weeks, the Longhorns will be looking to get back on track after what was a tough road loss to the Bulldogs over the weekend, falling 91-80 in a game where Texas looked outmatched and where its comeback attempt ran out of gas down the stretch, dropping to a 17-10 record and 8-6 SEC record.

And in need of a bounce back performance for the Longhorns that won't come easy as they get set for one of their hardest games remaining in the regular season, welcoming in the defending national champions, the No. 7 Florida Gators on Wednesday night who head to the Moody Center with a 21-6 record and sit atop of the SEC with a 12-2 conference record and have won seven straight games.

Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Forward Dailyn Swain continues his All-SEC caliber season after another 20-point performance in the loss against Georgia, marking his third straight ballgame with 20 points and his fourth in five games. Swain registered 21 points while shooting over 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range, along with six rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal.

Center Matas Vokietaitis has continued to improve down the stretch of the season with another double-digit point performance against the Bulldogs, with the seven-foot riding an 11-game streak of scoring double-digit points. Vokietaitis led all the scoring on Saturday with 22 points, shooting 80 percent from the field along with five rebounds and an assist.

The Longhorns will once again be without forward Lassina Traore, who is set to miss his fourth straight game with a lingering knee issue, and with the Gators having plenty of success in the paint, forward Nic Codie will need to have a solid performance when Vokietaitis is off the floor.

It won't be a surprise for the Longhorns to keep an eye out for Gators forward Thomas Haugh, who's been one of the top players in the SEC this season. Haugh is averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc and has added 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal a game.

The Longhorns will look to get back in the win column with a tall task headed to Austin, taking on the winners of seven straight in Florida on Wednesday at 6:00 PM at the Moody Center, and be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses