3 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Win vs. No. 23 NC State
The Texas Longhorns picked up their first ranked win of the Sean Miller era Wednesday night with a 102-97 win over the No. 23 NC State Wolfpack to close out the Maui Invitational.
Texas dropped a heartbreaker in the Maui opener to Arizona State but bounced back with wins over Chaminade and NC State to head back home with a 2-1 in the tournament.
Here are three standout Texas players from the win:
Jordan Pope
No surprises here. Pope finished with a season-high 28 points after catching fire from 3-point range in the first half.
He hit five triples in the first half before finishing 7 of 13 from 3-point range. The rest of the team followed suit in the second half, as the Longhorns ended the game 16 of 32 from deep.
"We're a really good basketball team. I think the country will start to notice that. We just got to keep stacking days," Pope said after the win.
Chendall Weaver
Weaver had far and away his best game of the season and did so while displaying an improved outside shot that helped Texas close the game out in the second half.
Instead of finding his usual success in the paint, Weaver finished with a season-high 17 points on 3 of 5 from deep while adding eight rebounds and three assists. He also knocked down 6 of 7 free throws.
"You rely on your leaders. And I think Chendall and Jordan embodied that," Miller said after the game. "Both guys have a chip on their shoulder to finish their career in a big way. And I thought they really led us here tonight to a big victory."
Camden Heide
Like Weaver, Camden Heide was a major reason the Longhorns were able to close the game out in the second half. He finished with 11 points and five rebounds on 3 of 4 shooting from beyond the arc and scored eight of Texas' 10 points during a three-minute span after the six-minute mark.
He got hot from deep while throwing down a put-back dunk late in the second half that helped hold off NC State.
Heide replaced Nic Codie in the starting lineup before heading to Maui and the Longhorns have appeared to be a better offense as a result.