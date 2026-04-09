Another Texas Longhorns Player Just Entered the Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns are suffering another loss to the transfer portal this offseason.

Per reports CBS Sports, Texas guard Simeon Wilcher is entering the transfer portal after spending just one season in Austin. He joins forward Nic Codie as the only two Longhorns that have entered the portal so far this offseason.

Wilcher's departure does not come as too much of a surprise. He was a part of the team's eight-man rotation this season but saw limited minutes throughout the year while finishing with averages of 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 36.6 percent shooting. He was once of four Longhorns to play in all 36 games while receiving one start.

Simeon Wilcher's Departure Signals Something Bigger

Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher (7) goes to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Wilcher's entry into the portal clearly signals that the Longhorns will be hunting for a guard this offseason. The Texas backcourt currently has three true freshmen in Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling, leaving Wilcher as the veteran entering his senior year.

Unless Wilcher wanted to come back to Texas in a decreased role for his final year of college, the most likely outcome was him hitting the portal once again.

Wilcher spent his first two seasons at St. John's under head coach Rick Pitino. He started 25 of 36 games in 2024-25 while averaging 8.0 points for the Red Storm, making his arrival to Texas something that intrigued fans.

However, he never quite met expectations. Despite not having high usage in Sean Miller's offense, Wilcher still finished with the third-most total turnovers on the team (46) behind Dailyn Swain and Matas Vokietaitis. He also scored in double figures just twice in SEC play.

Wilcher scored a season-high 14 points in a win over Southern in December. He reached double figures eight times, which included 12 points in Texas' win over NC State in the Maui Invitational.

His best moment of the season came in Texas' home win over Ole Miss on Feb. 7 when he hit a deep game-sealing triple off the dribble at the shot clock buzzer to hold off the Rebels' late comeback attempt.

In Texas' four NCAA Tournament games, Wilcher had as many turnovers (four) as total points scored.

Wilcher will likely look for a new team that can promise him starting-level minutes as a senior in his final year of college basketball.

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