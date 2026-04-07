Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster
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It's official: transfer portal season has begun, and the Texas Longhorns are expected to make a handful of moves in order to build the roster for the 2026-27 campaign.
The first season under head coach Sean Miller featured a ton of ups and downs but it was ultimately deemed a success after the Longhorns made an unexpected run to the Sweet 16 as an No. 11 seed where they fell to No. 2 Purdue on a last-second tip-in.
This past season showed what Miller is capable of, but he will now have to re-tool the roster in order to make another March Madness run next season. Texas already has some pieces in place on its roster, but the transfer portal will help fill some major holes that need to be addressed.
This article will be updated once more transfer portal news becomes available.
All Incoming Transfers for Texas Longhorns
Player
Position
Prior Team
Eligibility
All Departures from Texas via the Transfer Portal
Player
Position
Eligibility
Texas Roster is Losing Some Important Pieces
Texas is saying goodbye to some key members of its backcourt this offseason, which is highlighted by three players that gained some major respect from Longhorn fans the past few years.
Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope and Chendall Weaver are all out of eligibility. Mark and Pope transferred into Austin two years ago under Rodney Terry while Weaver joined Texas in 2023 and spent three seasons with the Longhorns.
And of course, the Longhorns entered this offseason awaiting the decision from Dailyn Swain after he had a career-best year in Austin.
That said, Texas is welcoming in true freshman guard Austin Goosby, who is expected to slide into the starting lineup alongside a potential point guard from the portal. The Longhorns will also have freshman guard Bo Ogden coming off the bench next season, but it's no secret the backcourt will look much different.
When asked by Texas Longhorns on SI after the loss to Purdue, Miller said that the team's unexpected March Madness run sends a strong message to recruits both in the transfer portal and at the high school level.
"If you come to the University of Texas, you have a chance to play for the top prize on the biggest stage," Miller said. "I mean, that's what March does. It gives you credibility, and you can talk around it, but until you're in it, and advance, you don't understand the difference. And that's what we want, to build a program that continually can get to March and play their best to advance."
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7