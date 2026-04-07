Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster

It's official: transfer portal season has begun, and the Texas Longhorns are expected to make a handful of moves in order to build the roster for the 2026-27 campaign.

The first season under head coach Sean Miller featured a ton of ups and downs but it was ultimately deemed a success after the Longhorns made an unexpected run to the Sweet 16 as an No. 11 seed where they fell to No. 2 Purdue on a last-second tip-in.

This past season showed what Miller is capable of, but he will now have to re-tool the roster in order to make another March Madness run next season. Texas already has some pieces in place on its roster, but the transfer portal will help fill some major holes that need to be addressed.

This article will be updated once more transfer portal news becomes available.

All Incoming Transfers for Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller in the first half against the BYU Cougars during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Player Position Prior Team Eligibility

All Departures from Texas via the Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller looks on during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Player Position Eligibility

Texas Roster is Losing Some Important Pieces

Texas is saying goodbye to some key members of its backcourt this offseason, which is highlighted by three players that gained some major respect from Longhorn fans the past few years.

Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope and Chendall Weaver are all out of eligibility. Mark and Pope transferred into Austin two years ago under Rodney Terry while Weaver joined Texas in 2023 and spent three seasons with the Longhorns.

And of course, the Longhorns entered this offseason awaiting the decision from Dailyn Swain after he had a career-best year in Austin.

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

That said, Texas is welcoming in true freshman guard Austin Goosby, who is expected to slide into the starting lineup alongside a potential point guard from the portal. The Longhorns will also have freshman guard Bo Ogden coming off the bench next season, but it's no secret the backcourt will look much different.

When asked by Texas Longhorns on SI after the loss to Purdue, Miller said that the team's unexpected March Madness run sends a strong message to recruits both in the transfer portal and at the high school level.

"If you come to the University of Texas, you have a chance to play for the top prize on the biggest stage," Miller said. "I mean, that's what March does. It gives you credibility, and you can talk around it, but until you're in it, and advance, you don't understand the difference. And that's what we want, to build a program that continually can get to March and play their best to advance."

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