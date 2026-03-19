Coach K Defends Sean Miller After Texas Assistant’s Court-Rush Goes Viral
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The Texas Longhorns were featured in one of the more exciting -- and frankly absurd -- basketball games on Tuesday night. With a last-second shot from senior guard Tramon Mark, Texas advanced to the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a win over the N.C. State Wolfpack.
While the back and forth contest eventually swung the Longhorns' way, it was what occurred after Mark's game-winning shot that sent chills down the spine of Texas fans everywhere.
After Mark's clutch shot, assistant coach Ryan Anderson began to sprint onto the court to celebrate. The only problem was that there was still time left on the clock. He quickly retreated back to the Longhorns' bench, but Anderson's excitement could have cost Texas the game.
After Anderson made it back to the Texas' bench, head coach Sean Miller was seen tearing into the assistant coach.
The clip eventually drew hundreds of thousands of views online, resulting in mixed opinions about the engagement between coaches.
Coach K Defends Sean Miller's Reaction
While there were some that criticized Miller's reaction to Anderson running out onto the court, there was one legendary head coach who came to his defense. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, known as "Coach K" to many, reasoned that Miller's reaction was warranted in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
“What happened when that assistant ran on the floor, man, I would’ve done what Sean Miller did..." Coach K said on The Pat McAfee Show. “… The thing is, the assistants are supposed to be ready to make sure the players don’t come out (onto the court), so if the assistant comes out, what the hell is going on, man?! But Sean’s terrific, and how he reacted, I think, was exactly the way you should’ve reacted.”
Krzyzewski noted that assistant coaches are supposed to make sure that players don't prematurely run out onto the floor. Doing so could have caused the Longhorns to be called for a technical foul. Since there was still time left on the clock, Anderson's early celebration could have sent the game into overtime, or even worse, sent Texas home.
Getting support from Krzyzewski added credibility to Miller's reaction. After all, winning a March Madness game is no longer guaranteed for any program. It was hard enough for Texas to make the Field of 68, and it would be a shame to have a coaching blunder affect the outcome of the game.
It's worth noting that Miller has been known for his intensity in his first year as the Longhorns' head coach. This type of reaction isn't exactly new, but it certainly added another layer to a chaotic finish.
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Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.Follow WersalCarsonKF