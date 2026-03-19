Coach K Defends Sean Miller After Texas Assistant’s Court-Rush Goes Viral

The Texas Longhorns were featured in one of the more exciting -- and frankly absurd -- basketball games on Tuesday night. With a last-second shot from senior guard Tramon Mark, Texas advanced to the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a win over the N.C. State Wolfpack.

While the back and forth contest eventually swung the Longhorns' way, it was what occurred after Mark's game-winning shot that sent chills down the spine of Texas fans everywhere.

After Mark's clutch shot, assistant coach Ryan Anderson began to sprint onto the court to celebrate. The only problem was that there was still time left on the clock. He quickly retreated back to the Longhorns' bench, but Anderson's excitement could have cost Texas the game.

Sean Miller absolutely lost his mind on Texas assistant coach Ryan Anderson for running on the court after Tramon Mark’s game-winning shot.



Credit to the officials for not letting that ruin a great ending, but probably could have been a technical foul.



pic.twitter.com/qyibLRQsUd — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 18, 2026

After Anderson made it back to the Texas' bench, head coach Sean Miller was seen tearing into the assistant coach.

The clip eventually drew hundreds of thousands of views online, resulting in mixed opinions about the engagement between coaches.

Coach K Defends Sean Miller's Reaction

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller reacts in the second half against the NC State Wolfpack during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While there were some that criticized Miller's reaction to Anderson running out onto the court, there was one legendary head coach who came to his defense. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, known as "Coach K" to many, reasoned that Miller's reaction was warranted in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“What happened when that assistant ran on the floor, man, I would’ve done what Sean Miller did..." Coach K said on The Pat McAfee Show. “… The thing is, the assistants are supposed to be ready to make sure the players don’t come out (onto the court), so if the assistant comes out, what the hell is going on, man?! But Sean’s terrific, and how he reacted, I think, was exactly the way you should’ve reacted.”

Krzyzewski noted that assistant coaches are supposed to make sure that players don't prematurely run out onto the floor. Doing so could have caused the Longhorns to be called for a technical foul. Since there was still time left on the clock, Anderson's early celebration could have sent the game into overtime, or even worse, sent Texas home.

Getting support from Krzyzewski added credibility to Miller's reaction. After all, winning a March Madness game is no longer guaranteed for any program. It was hard enough for Texas to make the Field of 68, and it would be a shame to have a coaching blunder affect the outcome of the game.

It's worth noting that Miller has been known for his intensity in his first year as the Longhorns' head coach. This type of reaction isn't exactly new, but it certainly added another layer to a chaotic finish.

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