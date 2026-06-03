Austin Super Regional Report: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown

For the first time since 2023, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns advanced past the regional round of the NCAA Tournament and find themselves in the super regional.

Not only that, but it is their first time hosting an Austin Super Regional since 2021, when they reached the College World Series semifinals. Waiting for them is a matchup with the No. 11 Oregon Ducks, which will be the first time the two schools have ever met on the diamond.

These two teams sport similar approaches in how they attack opponents. Led by two of the nation's pitching staffs, both the Ducks and Longhorns have the talent to shut foes down on the mound. Complemented by deep lineups that can rake from top to bottom, they are set to square off in what should be one of the best super regional matchups.

Everything to know about the Austin Super Regional

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrates hitting a home run against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in the Austin Regional. | University of Texas Athletics

Schedule/How to Watch

Game 1

Saturday June 6 - 7 p.m. CT - ESPN/TexasSports.com/Audio

Sunday June 7 - 8 p.m. CT - ESPN/TexasSports.com/Audio

Monday June 8 (if necessary) - TBD

Bracket

After the excitement that was the regional round, the NCAA Tournament marches on and starts the super regionals this weekend. For those who may not be as familiar with the college baseball format, here is a quick breakdown of how this particular round works.

The original Field of 64 has been cut down to 16 after the initial regional round. And while it is still double elimination, the process is different. Two teams will now face off in a best of three series, with the winner moving on and reaching the College World Series.

So, while losing the opening game is not the end of your season, it makes coming back and reaching Omaha a much more difficult path.

How each team got here

No. 6 Texas

Once it was announced that the Longhorns were the No. 6 national seed, the path to Omaha came into focus. First, they needed to take care of business in the Austin Regional and avoid a similar fate to how last season ended.

They checked that off the list with a dominant showing in the regional. Blowout wins over the Holy Cross Crusaders and Tarleton State Texans got the show started. Then a thriller over the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in the Austin Regional Final, a 6-4 win, punched their ticket to the next round.

No. 11 Oregon

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐊.



The Ducks chop down the Beavers and are your Regional Champions. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/dnzT1Jrdrh — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) June 1, 2026

Much like their super regional opponent, the Ducks were selected as a regional host. However, they were the No. 11 overall seed and welcomed the Oregon State Beavers, Washington State Cougars and Yale Bulldogs to the Eugene Regional.

Dispatching of the Bulldogs and Cougars saw them advanced to the Eugene Regional Final, where the Beavers eventually greeted them. Oregon got the job done against its bitter rivals with a 4-1 win, also sweeping through its regional and securing a matchup against Texas.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.