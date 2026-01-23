College GameDay Making History With Texas Women's Basketball

Despite some recent turbulence, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team has put together an impressive resume so far this season.

As they navigate the conference season against tough SEC opponents, head coach Vic Schaefer and his team prepare to play a rivalry matchup in front of a larger than typical audience.

College GameDay is coming to Austin, Texas, on Feb. 1 to spotlight what has the potential to be an intense Red River Rivalry game between the Longhorns and the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners. It will mark the first time the show has come to the Forty Acres for women's basketball.

Texas vs. OU to feature College GameDay

Jan 18, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer talks to guard Bryanna Preston (1)during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

College GameDay has covered women’s basketball regularly for five straight seasons, and this year, host Christina Williamson, 2023 Sports Emmy nominee and basketball analyst Andraya Carter and two-time WNBA All-Star and multi-sport studio analyst Chiney Ogwumike will come to the Forty Acres to cover Texas’ women’s basketball team for the first time ever.

This will be the first of five games they attend for the show this season, with the remaining four yet to be revealed. With just over a week until this 2025-26 kickoff, the College GameDay cast and crew prepare to experience one of college sports’ most prominent rivalries.

Each of the teams likely look forward to the matchup as well, but they still have business to attend to before facing each other on Feb. 1. The Longhorns are set to head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Jan. 25, while the Sooners will play against both the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies this upcoming week.

In a conference as strong as the SEC, every test is a critical one. However, these next ones especially will be crucial in preparing the Longhorns and the Sooners to take on one another. Texas has the upperhand in terms of rankings, but Oklahoma has had a strong season highlighted by an overtime victory against the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at home on Jan. 22.

This could initiate the start of a hot streak for the team, while the Longhorns have just started reestablishing their footing after two consecutive losses against Texas A&M and South Carolina.

What happens at the Moody Center on Feb. 1 could help either team create the momentum needed to approach the rest of the regular season and the SEC tournament. However, only one team will emerge victorious.

With College GameDay there to increase the drama and the viewership, the Red River Rivalry will soon help determine which of these two programs is better headed into February.