Dailyn Swain Continues SEC Tear in Win Over Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns got a jolt of momentum after their disappointing midweek loss to the Auburn Tigers by picking up a comeback win on the road against their bitter rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, on Saturday.

The Longhorns were able to close out a 79-69 victory over the Sooners after having to claw back from what was a 14-point deficit early in the first half, after a rough start to the ballgame in which the Longhorns could not make their shots efficiently.

After the Longhorns' victory in the first of two Red River Rivalry matchups of the season, one of Texas' standouts detailed the comeback win and what it means for the Longhorns moving forward.

Dailyn Swain Breaks Down Win over Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Jeff Nwankwo and Texas' Dailyn Swain scramble for a loose ball. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking with Horns247's Eric Henry, forward Dailyn Swain emphasized the rivalry win, especially after a loss, and noted the importance of the rivalry, which the transfer learned about leading up to the matchup.

"Means a lot, but it means even more with that being a rivalry game," Swain said. "Obviously, it's my first year, so I didn't know too much about it, but my teammates made that picture clear on how important of a game it was, especially coming off a loss, so we just focused on that game all week."

Texas G/F Dailyn Swain following the 79-69 win at Oklahoma.



“The win means a lot, but it means more with it being a rivalry game. I didn’t know too much about it before, but my teammates made it clear how much it means to beat Oklahoma.” pic.twitter.com/6oFOpQyjdW — Eric C. Henry (@EricCHenry_) January 31, 2026

The Longhorns had a poor start to the game, beginning 2 of 12 from the field and missing their first seven shots from beyond the arc. Swain processed the rough start to the ballgame but was happy with the way the Longhorns responded.

"I'm not really sure why we came out slow, but it's something that we obviously can't do," Swain said. "I'm just proud that we bounced back from it."

Swain finished the game with a team-high 18 points, shooting 55 percent from the field, also adding 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. The forward has been lights out in conference play, averaging 21.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in the Longhorn's nine conference games. Swain also talked about his success in SEC play.

"I'm just trying to set the tone for my teammates," Swain said. "Coach Miller expects a lot out of me, and I obviously don't want to let him down. He's had great players, and I want to be one of those when my college career is done."

The next time the Longhorns step out on the court, they'll be back home at the Moody Center on Feb. 3, hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks, who enter the matchup with an 11-11 overall record, a 2-7 conference record, and on a three-game losing streak. Swain also spoke on what the Longhorns have to do in order to keep rolling and stack up wins.

"Focusing on what we did good and building on that, and what we did bad going back into the lab and fixing those things," Swain said. "Coach Miller always says we have to own our mistakes and work with others and build from it and focus on the next opportunity, so I think that's the formula to winning games and keeping our momentum."