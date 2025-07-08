Elite International Prospect Commits to Texas Longhorns Basketball
Texas Longhorns basketball is looking overseas in this year's recruiting process, receiving the commitment of Real Madrid basketball's Declan Duru.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, 18-year-old power forward Duru committed to the Texas Longhorns for the 2025 season. 18-year-old Duru, who stands at 6-foot-9, recently played with Germany in the U19 Fiba World Cup, helping his team to a silver medal.
What Texas is Getting in Declan Duru
In the final of the U19 Fiba World Cup against the USA last week, Duru started for Germany, finishing the game with four points, three rebounds and three assists in a little more than 26 minutes on the court. For the entire tournament, the big man averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Now joining the Longhorns, he will look to add size to the Texas roster.
"Can stretch the floor, guard multiple positions and offer physicality inside the paint," Givony wrote about Duru.
Duru also played with Real Madrid's U18 team in the Next Gen Euro League, where he started three games and averaged 5.3 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, one assist and 1.3 steals in the 2024-25 Abu Dhabi Finals. He now joins a Texas roster with new head coach Sean Miller.
Since Miller joined the Longhorns, the Texas roster has seen some upheaval, with only a few starters returning from the 2024-25 season. Returners to the Longhorns this year include guards Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark, Chendall Weaver and forward Nic Codie.
A loss for the Longhorns in terms of size and production came with the departure of forward Arthur Kaluma, who is 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds. He did more than bring a big presence to the court but also brought an offensive one as well. With Duru's size and offensive potential, he may be a suitable replacement for Kaluma at Texas.
Another loss for the Longhorns in terms of size came from forward Ze'Rik Onyema, who stood at 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds. Though he didn't provide the same offensive capabilities as Kaluma, Onyema was still involved, averaging around 10 minutes per game.
Duru will not be the only national player on this year's roster, with the Longhorns also securing the commitment of London center Lewis Obiorah, according to 247Sports. Texas continues to bolster its roster in preparation for Miller's first year at the helm, with Duru's commitment moving the team one step closer to preparing for the 2025-26 season.