Former Texas Guard Chendall Weaver Named in NCAA Eligibility Suit

Chendall Weaver was the type of player who always made his biggest plays when the lights shone the brightest for Texas. This was evident during the Longhorns’ March Madness run in 2026, as his impact transcended the stat sheet during the run to the Sweet 16.

The 2025–26 men’s basketball season was Weaver’s senior year. He played four seasons of college basketball — one with the UT Arlington Mavericks and three with the Longhorns — exhausting his eligibility. However, recent changes to the NCAA’s eligibility rules could grant Weaver another season.

Chendall Weaver, 11 Others Suing NCAA Over Eligibility

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Weaver was one of a dozen college basketball players named in a lawsuit against the NCAA filed in Tennessee after the new age-based eligibility rule was passed in late June. The new rule opens up opportunities for student-athletes to play five seasons of college athletics within a five-year window based on their age.

According to the new age-based eligibility model, Division I student-athletes have five years to play five seasons “if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday.” This was passed unanimously by the NCAA's Division I Cabinet on June 24 and sets a new precedent for college athletics, doing away with the old model of redshirts, waivers and more.

Weaver is one of several college athletes who would benefit from the rule change. He played four seasons of college basketball between UT Arlington and Texas. He was born on Oct. 12, 2003, making him 23 years old.

During his freshman season at UT Arlington (2022–23), Weaver was 19 years old. This means that, under the new eligibility model, he would be permitted a fifth season in 2026. However, the new rules do not extend to athletes who “used their final season of competition (under previous rules) during 2025-26.”

While the current rules are pretty clear that Weaver — and other athletes who have exhausted their eligibility — will not be permitted a fifth season, recent lawsuits will test this. The argument has been made that members of the Class of 2022 have been caught in the middle, competing against older student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 waiver for the 2020–21 academic year while given no opportunity to benefit from the new age-based model that would grant an additional season.

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver reacts after a made three-point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee lawsuit, shared by Yahoo Sports senior reporter Ross Dellenger on X, seeks a temporary injunction for Weaver and 11 other basketball players. This would permit them to play another season this year if granted.

According to Joe Cook of On3, Weaver entered his name in the transfer portal in the spring after the season, likely in an attempt to find a path for a fifth season of eligibility. Texas guard Jordan Pope did the same.

Pope split four seasons between Oregon State and Texas and was 19 during his freshman season with the Beavers. He stands to benefit similarly to Weaver, though he was not listed among the 12 plaintiffs.

The lawsuit was filed in Davidson County, Tennessee, with several former Vanderbilt basketball players among the plaintiffs. It is not the only active lawsuit against the NCAA following the recent update to the eligibility model; a similar lawsuit was filed in Ohio, naming 15 athletes, including several who played for Xavier and Cincinnati.

Texas is among several schools that have left a roster spot open pending the recent eligibility update. There is speculation that it could be in anticipation of lawsuits like those filed in Ohio and Tennessee, which could potentially grant a fifth season of eligibility for members of the Class of 2022. The lawsuits put pressure on the NCAA as it attempts to streamline and enforce its eligibility process.

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