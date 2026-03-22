The Critical Piece For Texas that Led to Upset Over Gonzaga

The Texas Longhorns will continue their Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament after holding on for yet another win. This time they pulled off the major upset, taking down the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a 74-68 game that came down to the wire.

It was a highly contested game, and a battle between stars on the court, but it was the Longhorns' bench that came up clutch when it mattered the most, and helping them continue this run and win their third game of March Madness.

Chendall Weaver, who has continued to step up as the sixth man off the bench, was joined by Nic Codie to push the Longhorns over the edge and advance to the Sweet 16.

Depth Matters

Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie (10) reacts after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Longhorns knew they were going to be in for a battle against the Bulldogs, especially down low in the paint for majority of their points come from, ranking as the number one offensive team down low. Needing to find a way to combat that effectiveness, it led to first-year head coach Sean Miller needing to be crafty with his lineup construction.

Because of that, Codie, who averaged 14.8 minutes per game this season, played 26 minutes in the win over the Bulldogs. Not only did he provide heighth to combat the offensive play style of their opponent, but he was effecient on offense which was a huge plus for the Longhorns.

The sophomore finished the game with 12 points, going five for six on field goals, and adding four rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. Perhaps more importantly for the Longhorns though was his ability to not committing any fouls during his time on the court, playing clean basketball.

Weaver, who has been a massive spark for the Longhorns this season, pushing the intensity and energy, especially at they entered post-season play, once again delivered for his team. In 19 minutes, he totaled eight points, shooting four for five on field goals, and adding three rebounds, an assist, a steal. and a block to his line.

While the Longhorns don't have the quantity on their bench as some of the teams who are also pushing deep runs during the tournament, the quality coming off the bench has been effective in ways the team has needed so far.

Now with a few days off, and still waiting to see if their opponent will be the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers or the Miami Hurricanes, the Longhorns will get some much needed rest before looking to book a trip to the Elite Eight.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.