Texas Longhorns' Most Underrated Transfer Portal Addition for the 2026 Season

It wouldn't be an official college football season without the Texas Longhorns being one of the most talked-about programs before a game has even been played.

Similar to last season, the Longhorns have been in the spotlight all summer. The expectations are high in Austin, and honestly, they probably should be. The 2026 edition of the Longhorns may be the most talented team head coach Steve Sarkisian has had during his time leading the sidelines.

Sarkisian and his coaching staff have brought in another crop of amazing talent, which includes a lot of studs from the transfer portal. Players like Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers are getting a lot of the attention, but the most underrated player from the 2026 transfer portal class may just be offensive lineman Melvin Siani.

A Great Protector

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns 2026 season will only go as far as starting quarterback Arch Manning can take them. Yes, that sounds like mountains of pressure, but history shows that elite level quarterbacks elevate teams to new heights. This roster is special, but it will need Manning to play up to his potential.

In order for Manning to do that, he will need time in the pocket. That is why this coaching staff went out to get a talent like Melvin Siani. Siani will more than likely be the starting right tackle for the Longhorns this season. After starting his collegiate career with the Temple Owls, Siani spent his redshirt sophomore season with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past season.

The six-foot-six, 275 pound lineman is going to be a massive part of the wall that was built to protect Manning. The Longhorns have a few talents returning this season who will be a part of the offensive line, which includes potential first-round 2027 NFL Draft pick Trevor Goosby.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive linemen Connor Stroh (79) and Trevor Goosby (74) block Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive linemen Jamil Burroughs (88) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive lines aren't really discussed unless they are doing a poor job of protecting the quarterback. So, if there isn't a lot of chatter about Siani this season, chances are he is doing his job. However, this is no disrespect to Temple or Wake Forest, but Siani is going to be going up against elite talent on a weekly basis now that he is facing an SEC schedule.

Siani may be the most overlooked addition to the roster given the role he plays. But that's just the life of an offensive lineman.

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