How a Partnership Impacts Texas Women's Basketball's Rori Harmon On and Off the Court
Since arriving on the Forty Acres, Rori Harmon has been a fixture and one of the leading faces of the Texas Longhorns women's basketball program, which has reached places the program hasn't been in a long time, like making the Final Four last season for the first time since 2003.
In the five seasons Harmon has been in Austin, she's written her name into the Longhorns' history books by becoming the first player in Texas Women's Basketball program history to reach 1200 points and 700 assists. And the guard is long in on more history, currently ranking second all-time in program history for career assists with 731, being 46 assists away from setting the program record.
And with a partnership that the Longhorns signed with Humann, an Austin-based company, to become the official cardiovascular supplement of Texas Athletics back in August, Harmon recently spoke with Texas Longhorns on SI about how the partnership has affected her both on and off the hardwood.
Harmon Discusses Impact Partnering with Humann
The fifth-year player has been an ironwoman for Texas when available, as the guard has played in a total of 123 games in a Longhorns uniform and started in 121 and a year ago she played and started in all 39 of the Longhorns games.
With the basketball schedule being long and grueling beginning in November and usually not ending until March, the season can be tough on the body, and Harmon discussed how Humann has been able to help her refuel and reenergize herself.
"Humann understands that energy shouldn’t come from shortcuts," Harmon said. "It should come from actually supporting your body — your circulation, your endurance, your recovery. That’s what connects with me the most. Their products give me sustainable energy, not just a quick spike that fades. When you’re juggling a full academic load and high-level basketball, you need something that keeps you steady, focused, and mentally clear."
"I’ve lived it: when I’m not on top of my nutrition, everything else falls off — my recovery, my productivity, even how I show up as a leader. Humann’s whole approach lines up with how I treat my body and how seriously I take being prepared for both the court and the classroom," Harmon added.
In the wider world of sports, women's basketball has risen to the forefront of collegiate athletics, as just two seasons ago, the NCAA Tournament women's title game amassed 18.9 million viewers and peaked at 24.1 million viewers, becoming the most-watched women's college basketball game ever on record.
With the popularity the sport has received, so have the opportunities like this partnership between Humann and the Longhorns, which Harmon highlights as a good change in the way women's sports are seen by the wider sports world.
"Partnerships like this show that women’s sports are finally getting the recognition and investment we’ve earned," Harmon said. "For so long, brands didn’t really see the value in partnering with female athletes, even though we train just as hard and represent our schools and communities at a high level. So when a company like Humann steps in and says, “We believe in what you’re doing, and we want to support it,” that means something."
"It shows that people are paying attention. It shows that companies understand the impact we have. And honestly, it sets the tone for the next generation of girls coming up — letting them see that their work is valued, their performance matters, and that they deserve the same opportunities and resources as anyone else," Harmon added.
Harmon understands the importance of having her name attached to the Longhorns' partnership with Humann as one of the main faces wanting the younger generations of athletes to understand the value of their performance both in and out of their sport.
"Beyond basketball, I hope young athletes — especially young women — see that partnerships like this are about more than performance," Harmon said. "They show that your health, your voice, and your value matter. You don’t have to wait until you’re “somebody” to start taking care of yourself or to be worth investing in. I want them to understand that prioritizing your body, your mind, and your routines is a form of self-respect.