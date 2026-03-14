How Chris Beard Was Almost Responsible for Texas Missing the NCAA Tournament

The bubble has been a competitive range this season, as multiple teams fight for the last few spots in March Madness projections. The Texas Longhorns have been hanging around the bottom of the field of 68 in recent projections, giving the team a sweat heading into Selection Sunday.

Ultimately, the Longhorns needed to prove they belonged with a strong showing. After its first-round loss to a familiar name, Texas could be on the outside looking in as the bracket is unveiled.

How Chris Beard Almost Eliminated Texas From March Madness

Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner during the second half as Longhorns head coach Sean Miller looks on at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Longhorns were in a position heading into the SEC Tournament where they could play themselves comfortably into the field of 68 with a win or two. Facing the Ole Miss Rebels, the tournament's 15th seed, Texas had a favorable first-round draw as the conference's No. 10 seed.

However, Texas fell flat at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., never leading for a second against Ole Miss. The Longhorns fell 76–66 to the Rebels, who had a record of 15–19 (4–14 in the SEC) heading into the conference tournament.

And before the Arkansas Razorbacks knocked off the Rebels in the SEC Tournament semifinals, it seemed as though the Rebels were bound to be bracket busters and eliminate the Longhorns in one fell swoop.

For the Longhorns, the loss was a bitter moment that could have cost them dearly in their pursuit of an NCAA Tournament appearance. Texas has not missed The Big Dance since 2020. The cut stings deeper, coming from Chris Beard — the Rebels’ head coach and the Longhorns’ former leader.

Meanwhile the Rebels tight contest with the Hogs, made it that much more uncertain.

Beard coached Texas for two seasons, 2021–23, after a successful five-year stretch with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He coached 42 games, leading the Longhorns to a 29–13 record and a Round of 32 appearance in his first season.

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller on the sidelines during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

However, he was dismissed in January 2023 after he was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of assault against a family member for strangulation. Rodney Terry took over as the interim head coach, winning a Big 12 Tournament title and appearing in the Elite Eight.

Meanwhile, Beard was hired by Ole Miss in March 2023. With the Rebels, he has a 59–43 regular season-record with one NCAA Tournament appearance. He reached the Sweet 16 last season with Ole Miss.

Texas and Beard faced each other once in the regular season before the SEC Tournament first-round contest. Texas won handily, securing an 11-point, 79–68 victory on the back of Matas Vokietaitis’ 27 points. During the game, Beard was the subject of jeers from fans at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas — his first game back in the arena.

“Again, no coach speak. I really didn't notice it,” Beard said after the game of the boos. “Thought it was a great home crowd for basketball on a Saturday in Austin, Texas. Did hear a few things from the student section entering the floor and leaving the floor, but no different than the things you hear at other great home court advantages around the country.”

Texas forward Dailyn Swain and Mississippi guard Ilias Kamardine battle for the ball during their 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas undoubtedly has a strong squad and a solid résumé. The Longhorns are led by All-SEC Second Teamer and SEC Newcomer of the Year Dailyn Swain. Vokietaitis has been a great addition at center, while talented guards Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope round out the team.

With wins over Alabama, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Texas A&M and Missouri, Texas has competed and won against March Madness-level competition. However, losses to Mississippi State and Ole Miss stain the résumé, and Texas is 1–5 heading into a potential NCAA Tournament appearance.

Several advanced numbers view Texas favorably. The NET ranks the Longhorns 42nd, while KenPom and Torvik rank them 37th and 45th, respectively. Texas is -0.03 wins above the bubble (WAB), a data point the committee is expected to use this season. That is 47th, the highest of any team with a sub-zero WAB.

Texas currently projects as the last team in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s bracket, competing with other SEC programs like Missouri, Auburn and Oklahoma for a spot — the latter being one of the hottest teams in the country. Texas will not know its fate until Selection Sunday, with 37 at-large bids available.