What Is the Texas Longhorns’ Path to the NCAA Tournament?

Sitting on the bubble, the Texas Longhorns' men's basketball team is feeling the pressure as it pushes for an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. First, the Longhorns may have to make a statement in the SEC Tournament, where they may have a favorable path.

The ticket to The Big Dance is far from a given for Texas. Between the SEC Tournament and outside help, what do the Longhorns need to advance to March Madness?

How the Texas Longhorns Can Secure a Ticket to March Madness

Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie reacts to a basket during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

After its overtime loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas secured the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament. Being a double-digit seed in the conference tournament is a precarious position when trying to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

However, the SEC had 14 teams qualify in 2025, a March Madness record. Texas currently ranks 10th in the SEC in the NET, ninth by Torvik and eighth by KenPom, putting them in a favorable position among their rivals.

The path forward starts against Ole Miss in the first round in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. CT. The Longhorns played the Rebels earlier this season, winning 79–68 at home at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

A win against Ole Miss feels like a necessity. The Rebels (12–19, 4–14 in the SEC) are the No. 15 seed in the tournament. For the Longhorns (18–13, 9–9), it would be a Quad 2 game. They have a 2–3 record this season in such contests.

Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson dribbles against Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If Texas wins, it faces the Georgie Bulldogs (22–9, 10–8) in the second round, another team it has beaten this season. The Longhorns faced the Bulldogs twice, splitting the series while Texas outscored Georgia by nine in the aggregate.

A win against Georgia could secure a spot for Texas in the NCAA Tournament, though nothing is a certainty until Selection Sunday on March 15. A deep run in the SEC Tournament could certainly win over the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee when paired with the advanced data that favors Texas as one of the at-large teams.

If Texas advances past Georgia, it would play second-seeded Alabama (23–8, 13–5) in the quarterfinals. The Longhorns won their matchup with the Crimson Tide earlier this season, 92–88.

The semifinal-round opponent would be one of Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma; Texas beat every team on that branch of the bracket except Arkansas, going 1–1 in two-game series with both Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Do the Longhorns Need Any Outside Help?

Texas Longhorns guards Tramon Mark and Dailyn Swain react to a basket during the last few seconds of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Heading into the SEC Tournament, Texas sits near the bubble, making its position volatile ahead of the postseason. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Texas in the field of 68, currently ranking as a 10th seed and one of the "Last Four Byes" teams dodging the play-in.

This means Texas could be positioned to defend its spot in the March Madness bracket, rather than relying on others to advance. However, the Longhorns could still benefit from competitors’ misfortune. Missouri, Auburn and Oklahoma are three SEC teams hanging around Lunardi’s 16-team bubble (Nos. 61–76).

Mizzou joins Texas in the “Last Four Byes” category, alongside NC State and UCF. Meanwhile, the “Last Four In” consists of Auburn, Santa Clara, SMU and VCU. Early exits from any of these teams benefit Texas by solidifying its positioning in the NCAA Tournament.

Only 37 teams can make it into The Big Dance as at-large. Texas is currently ranked 41st by the NET and Torvik and 33rd by KenPom. This could help favor Texas as it jockeys for a spot as an at-large bid this year.