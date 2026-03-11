Texas Longhorns Battle Ole Miss Rebels in SEC Tournament: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns did not end the first regular season under head coach Sean Miller with momentum, as the Longhorns dropped their final two games of the regular season with losses to the Arkansas Razorbacks and Oklahoma Sooners, ending with an 18-13 overall record and 9-9 record in the SEC.

The Longhorns now set their eyes on the SEC Tournament to try and boost their resume before the NCAA Tournament, and with the two-game skid to end the regular season, the Longhorns played themselves out of a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament and will have to play a game in the first round.

And with the way the final SEC standings shuffled, the Longhorns drew the No. 10 seed in the tournament, which will be faced with a rematch against the No. 15-seeded Ole Miss Rebels, who ended the regular season with a 12-19 overall record and a 4-14 conference record.

Texas Longhorns vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis reacts to making a basket before a Mississippi Rebels foul. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns faced the Rebels back in early February, in the midst of their five-game winning streak, which got the burnt orange back on track through the middle of the regular season. Texas took down Ole Miss 79-68 in the Moody Center, marking the third straight game that the Longhorns won in a row at the time.

Texas powered to the win against the Rebels earlier in the year with a big performance from center Matas Vokietaitis. The center ended the victory with a game-high 27 points, the second-most points he has had all season, while shooting 90 percent from the field and shooting 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. The seven-footer also posted seven rebounds, two assists, and a block.

The Longhorns also garnered a big performance from guard Tramon Mark, who scored 19 points on the day, shooting 57 percent from the field while also adding five rebounds and three assists.

In the matchup, leading the Rebels was guard Eduardo Klafke, who recorded 16 points, shooting 70 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the three-point line. The guard also pieced together six rebounds and four assists in the losing effort.

The Longhorns will look to continue their efforts in the SEC Tournament alive in the first round matchup when they face the Rebels at 6 PM at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Texas remains on the bubble in recent NCAA Tournament predictions and will look to help its case to get into the madness. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses

Live Updates

Texas goes back to its usual starting five of guard Jordan Pope, guard Tramon Mark, forward Dailyn Swain, forward Camden Heide and center Matas Vokietaitis

Ole Miss wins the tipoff and will have the first possession of the ballgame.

Under 16 Timeout

Its an ugly start for the Longhrons to begin the ballgame as the Rebels build a 5-0 lead with 15:58 minutes left to go in the first half.

Texas is having its patented ice-cold start to the ballgame as the Longhorns have missed all six of their shot attempts to start the game and remain scoreless through the first four minutes of the game. The Rebels haven't started much better, shooting just one of six, but they do take the early lead.