How Texas Basketball Can Build on Recent Momentum

After dropping two straight games to open conference play, the Texas Longhorns have stormed back with upset wins over No. 13 Alabama and No. 10 Vanderbilt.

With plenty of season left to go, how can the Longhorns build on their momentum and avoid slipping back into their early season form?

What changed for Texas?

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark celebrates a three point basket during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The lynchpin of Texas' recent success has been senior guard Tramon Mark's improved play.

Mark showed flashes early in the season but also had duds against teams like Duke, NC State and Virginia, finishing with two, five and nine points in those games. He has brought his level of play up.

Recently, Mark has gained much more consistency. He has scored at least 15 points in each of Texas' last seven games, including putting up 18 and 21 points in each of their last two.

"No doubt one of the keys to us getting better is [Mark's] consistent play," head coach Sean Miller said after beating Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

While Mark's improvement as the offensive focal point has been a huge factor in both of the Longhorns' wins, the team as a whole has also gotten more consistent.

After shooting a combined 43 percent from the field across their losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee, Texas improved to a combined 49 percent against Alabama and Vanderbilt.

An even bigger change came on the glass, where Texas went from getting out rebounded 70-84 by the Volunteers and Bulldogs to out rebounding the Crimson Tide and Commodores, 90-62.

While junior guard Dailyn Swain has been producing on the boards all season, the Longhorns are starting to get contributions from the likes of guard Chendall Weaver along with forward Camden Heide and center Matas Vokietaitis.

How can the Longhorns keep the good times rolling?

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller celebrates a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas is far from out of the woods.

On Saturday, the Longhorns are set to face the Texas A&M Aggies, who sport a 3-1 conference record and a top 20 pace according to KenPom, on Saturday. After that, they play Georgia and Kentucky, two teams with higher net ratings than the Longhorns or Aggies.

However, the only thing stopping Texas from winning these games might be themselves.

When the Longhorns crash the boards hard and make their shots, they can hang with the best teams in the sport.

If Miller and his staff keep their players mentally engaged and confident, the Longhorns can ride their hot streak all the way to the tournament.