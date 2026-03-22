How Texas Matches Up With Its Potential Sweet 16 Opponents

The Texas Longhorns are advancing to the Sweet Sixteen for the second time in the last years after upsetting the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The last time the Longhorns made it this far they managed to beat the Xavier Bulldogs and current Texas head coach Sean Miller to advance to the elite eight.

In order to repeat that feat, they will need to take down either the two-seeded Purdue Boilermakers or the seven-seeded Miami Hurricanes. Here is how Texas matches up against both of those squads.

No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith celebrates during a NCAA Tournament first round game against the Queens University of Charlotte Royals | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns playing the Boilermakers could make for one of the highest-scoring games in this year's March Madness,

Purdue, led by senior guard Braden Smith, have the highest offensive rating in the country, according to KenPom. Texas does not fall far behind them, slotting in at 15th.

The Boilermakers are particularly dangerous from three as they knock down 38.5% of their shots from deep.

That presents an interesting challenge for the Longhorns, who allow few three point attempts but also see a high percentage of those shots go through the hoop.

Smith's passing and vision are the true catalyst of the Boilermakers' offense, as they have have been the best assisting team in the country. He is particularly efficient as a pick-and-roll operator, setting up forward Trey Kaufman-Renn and center Oscar Cluff for easy buckets down low.

Texas does have an advantage on the boards, as Purdue ranks 70 spots below Texas in total rebounds. If they can keep the ball away from Smith and Purdue's powerful offense, they may be able to keep on dancing.

No. 7 Miami

Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau brings the ball up the floor in the second half at Spectrum Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes play through the paint and forward Malik Reneau, just like the Bulldogs.

The Longhorns limited Gonzaga's forward Graham Ike's efficiency somewhat down low however the All-American still got his, scoring 25 points. If they want to takedown the Hurricanes, they will need to clog the paint even more.

The Hurricanes' biggest weakness is defending the three point line, where they allow shots to fall at a 35.4% clip.

The Longhorns were a mediocre team from deep during the regular season, but have stepped it up in the tournament. Miller will need to get more out of sharp-shooter Camden Heide, who hit a clutch three against the Bulldogs but has yet to leave his mark on the tournament.

No matter who the Longhorns play, they will take them to the wire. Miller's team has already slain two giants, and they are itching to get their third.

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