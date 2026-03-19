Live Updates for Texas Longhorns vs. BYU Cougars in March Madness

The Texas Longhorns have managed to keep their season alive and continue dancing for a little while longer after advancing past the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament, taking down the NC State Wolfpack in a close 68-66 affair on Tuesday.

With the victory over the Wolfpack, the Longhorns will now head out west, securing the No. 11 seed in the West Region, and travel from Dayton, OH, out to Portland, OR, to take on the No. 6-seeded BYU Cougars.

The Cougars await the Longhorns after finishing the regular season with a 23-11 overall record and a 9-9 record in one of the best basketball conferences in the country, the Big 12, and making a run to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Texas Longhorns vs. BYU Cougars

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark dribbles defended by NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Longhorns managed to secure the win after a late-game push from the Wolfpack, thanks to a game-winning shot from guard Tramon Mark, which put the Longhorns up two points with less than two seconds left to go on the game clock.

Mark delivered a much-needed performance for the Longhorns against the Wolfpack, ending the night with 17 points, shooting 50 percent from the field and two of five from beyond the arc, along with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Texas also received a big-time performance from guard Chendall Weaver as he put together his usual high-energy outing off the bench, recording a double-double with 11 points while shooting three of five from the field, along with 10 rebounds, as well as two steals and an assist.

All eyes from the Longhorns will undoubtedly be on BYU's freshman star forward AJ Dybantsa, as not only has he been one of the top freshmen in the country, but he has been one of the top players in the nation throughout the season.

Dybantsa heads into the Thursday night matchup against the Longhorns, averaging 25.3 points per game, the most of any player in the country, while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 34 percent from three-point range, along with 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

The Longhorns will look to survive another round in the NCAA Tournament and make it to the second round as they take on BYU in Portland, OR, from the Moda Center at 6:25 p.m. CT. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

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