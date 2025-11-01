Rodney Terry Lands 2 New Jobs After Texas Longhorns Firing
AUSTIN -- Rodney Terry has landed back on his feet after seeing his time with the Texas Longhorns come to an end.
Terry announced on social media that he has joined the New Orleans Pelicans as a scout in addition to being hired by ESPN as an NBA analyst. He was fired by Texas following the end of the 2024-25 season before being replaced by Sean Miller.
"So excited to get to work with @PelicansNBA & @ESPN," Terry wrote on X. "Basketball & God have taken me to some unbelievable places and I am looking forward to what the future holds!"
Rodney Terry's Record at Texas
After taking over for Chris Beard following his firing during the 2022-23 season, Terry posted a 62-37 record in his time as Texas' head coach. This included a 4-3 record in the NCAA Tournament, highlighted by Texas' run to the Elite Eight during the 2022-23 campaign.
The Longhorns also won the Big 12 Tournament prior to their Elite Eight run. Texas' performance that season led to Terry having the interim tag removed and being named the full-time head coach.
Originally starting off as an assistant under Rick Barnes in 2002, Terry spent 10 seasons at Texas, helping recruit big names like Kevin Durant, TJ Ford, LaMarcus Aldridge and more. He also led the recruitment for five-star guard Tre Johnson, who became the program's No. 3 all-time recruit, according to 247Sports, before being the No. 6 overall pick by the Washington Wizards in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Terry left Texas in 2011 to become the head coach of Fresno State, a position he held until 2018 before taking the same role with the UTEP Miners. Terry then returned to Texas in 2021 as the top assistant under Beard.
Rodney Terry's Message to Texas
After his firing, Terry sent a message to Texas fans on social media, saying he "will forever be a Longhorn."
"Longhorn Nation, I'm incredibly grateful for the 13 years l've spent as a coach on the 40 acres," Terry said. "I've loved every moment, and I will cherish the experiences, memories and relationships created during that time for the rest of my life. ... I want to thank all of our players, coaches, staff and last but not least, my family, for your dedication and commitment during this journey. I will forever be a Longhorn."
Though things didn't quite work out for Terry during his time as head coach, it's clear he has a lifelong connection to the program.