Texas Women's Basketball Gets Revenge on LSU With Dominant Win

Roughly three weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team found themselves on the wrong end of a tight matchup against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

They returned to Austin with a blemish on their undefeated record, but they knew the opportunity for a rematch would soon present itself.

And when that chance for revenge came to fruition, the Longhorns showed the Tigers exactly what a home crowd at the Moody Center means to them. WIth a final score of 77-64, Texas advances to 7-2 in conference play.

Texas rallies around dominant fourth quarter to take down the Tigers

Feb 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) shoots against LSU Tigers guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (23) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns might have made their fans worry for the first three quarters of play, but when it came down to the game’s final 10 minutes, they took care of business. Outsourcing their opponent 20-11 in quarter four, Texas ran away with the game in a decisive manner.

They accomplished enough on the offensive side of the ball to pull away in the end, but the real story of this game revolves around their defensive performance. Texas forced 19 turnovers as a team on Thursday, each steal igniting the crowd at the Moody Center.

“When we’re holding people to 11 points, especially a team like that that’s averaging 97 points a game, you’re playing your guts out,” head coach Vic Schaefer said.

He emphasized the pride he takes in the toughness that his team exhibited, something he felt as though they lacked in their last meeting against the Tigers.

Aaliyah Crump thrives in her first game against LSU

Feb 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Aaliyah Crump (23) dribbles during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Crump was still dealing with an injury the last time Texas faced LSU, but she scored 16 points across 24 minutes of play on Thursday. Vic Schaefer noted the confidence with which she plays, and one of her teammates has taken notice of her hustle and her talent level.

“She’s going to be a big time player,” point guard Rori Harmon said. “For her to come back and do what she’s been doing the last three, four games, that she’s been back is just something that we’ve needed, and I’m just so happy to see her grow as a person. She’s so relentless in practice, and she’s willing to learn everything.”

Crump will be one of the players in charge of leading this program once Harmon leaves, so the level of play that the freshman has reached recently is a positive sign for the Longhorns’ future.