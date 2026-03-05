Sean Miller Calls Out His Point Guard After Embarrassing Loss to Arkansas

The Texas Longhorns have had their ups and downs this season but Wednesday's loss to the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks was certainly one of the team's more forgettable moments.

Texas got dominated from start to finish in a 105-85 loss in Fayetteville, one of the true few blowout losses for the Longhorns this season.

With one game left in the regular season, Texas still remains in an overall comfortable position to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament but that's not stopping head coach Sean Miller from delivering more public criticism toward one of his most important players.

Sean Miller on Jordan Pope: "Didn't Seem Like He Wanted to Play"

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope dribbles the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In the loss to Arkansas, Texas guard Jordan Pope finished with zero points in just four total minutes of action after picking up three fouls in the first half.

He was assessed his fourth foul early in the second half before sitting the bench the rest of the game.

Afterwards, Miller said that it "didn't seem like" Pope wanted to play against Arkansas.

"He didn't seem like he really wanted to play. He really didn't participate in tonight's game. So certainly, when you have a senior who's that meaningful to your team and he's not able to play, it hurts, and it certainly hurt us," Miller said.

Miller's comments don't come as much of a surprise considering how honest he's been about his approach with Pope. After the win over Texas A&M this past weekend, Miller admitted that he has coached Pope the hardest among all of his players this season, and a few of his viral press conferences over the past few months reflect that.

After the win over South Carolina last month, Miller called out for Pope, saying he wasn't sure how he contributed against the Gamecocks.

"He didn't play well tonight. As a matter of fact, I don't know what he did," Miller said. "So we need more from him. And he's a senior. He has a couple games at home left, and guys at this time of year, the best of the best, guys who are never coming back to college again, they rise because they're desperate. This is it."

Then, in the close win over LSU, Miller was seen yelling at Pope on the bench after he missed a defensive assignment that led to a 3-pointer. In the postgame press conference, Miller admitted he wanted to send Pope out of the arena to run up a hill as punishment.

Miller's coaching style this season has been filled with tough love, something that has often proved to be to the team's benefit.

The Longhorns will certainly need Pope to learn from the Arkansas loss as Texas likely prepares for a trip to the NCAA Tournament.