Texas Longhorns Announce Non-Conference Matchup for Next Season

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball program is coming to the end of the first season under head coach Sean Miller.

The team has been through some ups and downs but remain well within contention of making it to the NCAA Tournament.

But while the Longhorns remain focused on the task as March approaches, the program is still making plans for next season's non-conference schedule.

Texas Announces Non-Conference Series With Memphis

Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway reacts against the Wichita State Shockers during the second half at FedExForum. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Texas announced Friday that it has scheduled a home-and-home series with the Memphis Tigers for the next two seasons.

The Longhorns will host the first meeting on Dec. 16 at the Moody Center next season before heading to FedEx Forum for the second matchup in the 2027-28 season. The date for that game will be released at a later point.

Texas leads the all-time series against Memphis, 4-2.

Under head coach Penny Hardaway, Memphis has made it to three NCAA Tournaments in the past four years but the Tigers currently hold a 12-16 record this season and will need to win the American Conference Tournament in order to make their way into the March Madness bracket.

locked in the Tigers for a home-and-home series starting next season at Moody🤘#HookEm | #AlwaysCompete pic.twitter.com/ocWz7p2itP — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 27, 2026

As a result, questions have lingered about Hardaway's job security headed into the offseason, but after winning the American Conference regular season and tournament title last year while finishing with a 29-6 record, it's likely he will still be Memphis' head coach during the matchup against Texas next season.

Texas is already set to participate in the Rady Children’s Invitational during non-conference play next season on Nov. 26 and 27. The field also includes Georgetown, Saint Mary's and UCLA, with head-to-head matchups yet to be determined.

The Longhorns will also be a part of the ACC/SEC Challenge once again next season, with matchups for that also yet to be announced.

Texas will announce more non-conference matchups once the offseason gets into swing, but there's no doubt the slate will look much different from the schedule the Longhorns played to begin the Miller era.

This season, the Longhorns opened things up with a neutral matchup against Duke in Charlotte. Texas led at halftime but ended up falling 75-60 to the Blue Devils.

Texas then played non-conference games against Arizona State and NC State at the Maui Invitational before hosting Virigina for the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Longhorns then visited UConn in December.