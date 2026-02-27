Texas Longhorns Embrace Team Bonding With Their New Pet Rock

On Wednesday night, the Texas Longhorns took on the No. 7 Florida Gators in a primetime SEC matchup.

Although head coach Sean Miller's squad may have come up short by a score of 84-71, the Longhorns grabbed the attention of social media with their pet rock.

According a social media post made by the SEC Network Instagram account, the Texas roster has been tasked with taking care of a pet rock. Yes — an actual rock.

The Culture Reset Under Miller

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller reacts to the action during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The reason behind it? It's likely Miller attempting to instill accountability and ownership in his program.

Take a look:

The Longhorns have had highs and lows this season, and the pet rock feels like a creative way to emphasize consistency. At their best, Texas is a clear contender in the SEC; but at their worst, the Longhorns have struggled to beat teams that they're marginally better than.

Ever since Miller took over the program, the intensity level around Texas has felt completely different. It doesn't seem to be just more grueling practices or longer film sessions — Miller seems to hold the Longhorns to a completely different standard.

That intensity likely stems from his time at both Xavier and Arizona, where he put together an impressive résumé. During his time with the Musketeers, totaling eight years and two separate stints from 2004-09 and 2022-25, Miller compiled an overall record of 185-87. He also led Xavier to six NCAA Tournament appearances, including three trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Elite Eight.

That winning mentality only grew stronger during his time at Arizona, where he spent 12 seasons. With the Wildcats, Miller compiled an overall record of 302-109, while reaching the NCAA Tournament seven times. He also led the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 five times and the Elite Eight three times.

Now, that same mindset is being applied in Austin. Texas may not look dominant every night, but it's clear the roster is being pushed to try and reach for that next level. It's evident that Miller isn't just trying to turn the Longhorns into a consistent program, he's trying to turn them into a program that's built to make a deep run into March Madness.

For a team that's been through a rollercoaster of a season thus far, Miller's consistency in his coaching style is exactly what the Longhorns need to solidify themselves as an NCAA Tournament team. Texas is currently projected as a 10-seed in the tournament as of right now, but it's likely that the Longhorns will need to pick up at least one more win to secure their spot in the round of 64.

If Texas locks in an NCAA Tournament appearance, and eventually makes a deep run in March, don't be shocked if a certain rock gets talked about a little more often.