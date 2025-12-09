Sean Miller Calls Out ‘Sign of Weakness’ in Texas Longhorns
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team bounced back from its worst loss of the season Monday night the Moody Center, rolling past the Southern Jaguars for a 95-69 win.
After the 88-69 blowout loss to the Virginia Cavaliers last week, Texas head coach Sean Miller got brutally honest about his team's performance, particularly on the defensive end.
But despite Texas' comfortable win over Southern, Miller's tone didn't change much, as he voiced serious concerns once again about the team's defense along with the inability to defend without fouling. It's safe to say the Longhorns still have a long way to go in the first year of the Miller era.
Sean Miller Rips Texas Again
"Look, we have problems on defense," Miller said. "Unless we get better, unless me, us as a staff, solve some of these problems, we're not going to be good enough. ... Man, it's not good."
Along with the defensive criticisms, Miller said that the team's issues with fouling shows "a sign of weakness."
"Our fouling is not a thing of aggression. It's a sign of weakness," Miller said. "Fouling negates effort, negates hustle. ... We have to play defense without fouling. It's a major problem."
Texas is allowing the sixth-most points per game (73.7) among SEC teams so far this season.
Sean Miller Says Lineup Changes Could Be Coming
Miller said that changes to the rotation could be coming in order to address the shortcomings on defense, though he added that he remains unsure what exactly the team's best defensive lineup looks like.
"In addition to just working at it, we might have to make some changes, which includes playing players who play better defense and maybe some guys that aren't playing defense as much. Man, it's not good," Miller said. " ... I don't think it's clear cut where every game you have the same answer, or else we would have just done that."
That said, Miller pointed to true freshman forward Declan Duru Jr. as someone that could see increased minutes moving forward due to his defensive ability. In eight appearances this season, Duru Jr. has averaged 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in eight minutes per games. He also has four steals so far this season.
"Getting him more minutes could make us bigger, tougher, more pressure defensively, things like that," Miller said of Duru Jr.
Barring some miracle, it's unlikely the Longhorns will get all of their defensive issues solved before facing the No. 5 UConn Huskies on Friday at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, CT. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7