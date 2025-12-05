Sean Miller Rips Texas Longhorns After Brutal Loss to Virginia

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team clearly has a long way to go during the first season of the Sean Miller era.

Texas was dominated from start to finish Wednesday night at the Moody Center against Virginia, falling to the Cavaliers in an 88-69 finish in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Longhorns are now 1-3 against high-major opponents during non-conference play, and a concerning trend has caught the attention of Miller, who wasn't afraid to call out his team while speaking to the media after the game.

Sean Miller Criticizes Texas' Defense

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain reacts during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

"Their offense overwhelmed our defense, and it's becoming a pattern with us," Miller said. "We're too easy to score on. We have to fix that. We have to be better. We have to do things that we're capable of doing to fix, and we have to have just more of an inner fight and toughness on that side of the ball to be able to defend the shot, challenge, the shot, rebound the ball, defend the man in front of you.

" ... We have to be tougher and better when it comes to that side of the ball. Too many guys had their way against us on offense," he continued.

The Longhorns have been able to make up for poor defense with some efficient offense at times, but the shots weren't falling against Virginia. Texas finished just 4 of 19 from deep while the Cavaliers went 12 of 24 from 3-point range.

Even though it's only nine games into the season, Miller said that the Longhorns are at a crossroads at this point.

Texas coach Sean Miller after the loss to Virginia.



“It’s actually overwhelming, the disappointment.” pic.twitter.com/RthRt8zmrY — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) December 4, 2025

"We're at a crossroads," Miller said. "You can't lose at home and be down by 25, 30, in a big game early in the year, great crowd, and not feel like that's a problem. And that's where we're at. So we have to improve."

However, when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI, Miller added that there's "power" in learning from the loss,

"I don't have a crystal ball of if and when that will happen, but that's what we have to work towards accomplishing," Miller said. "And there's a lot of power and learning through tonight's performance, failing like we did, and we have to grow and be better."

Texas will have to regroup quickly before hosting Southern on Monday. The Longhorns will then visit No. 5 UConn on Dec. 12.