Sean Miller Clarifies Key Texas Player's Absence From March Madness

The Texas Longhorns are headed to the Sweet 16 after winning three straight games to begin the NCAA Tournament.

No. 11 seed Texas will face No. 2 Purdue in San Jose, Calif. on Thursday with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

However, the Longhorns will once again be without forward Lassina Traore, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in February. Texas has adjusted in his absence, with Nic Codie stepping up in a major way, but many fans have wondered why Traore hasn't at least been on the bench with the team

Why Lassina Traore Hasn't Been With Texas During March Madness

Texas Longhorns forward Lassina Traore shoots a free throw during the first half against the Le Moyne Dolphins at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Traore has missed the past 12 games for Texas despite head coach Sean Miller hinting at the likelihood of his return on multiple occasions. However, that never came to be.

He will miss his 13th straight game against Purdue, but remains back in Texas instead of being on the bench with the team.

Some fans had speculated that Traore's absence was due to something deeper and non-injury related, but Miller clarified that it's simply due to making injury rehab easier.

"We were just hoping the knee could progress, and it just hasn't," Miller said. " ... For a while there, it just made a lot of sense academically, and also just his rehab. No reason to travel and not be able to do (rehab). While he's at home, he's able to really work. So no, but I don't think it'll progress to that. We just progressed so much since then, it's been so long. I don't think it can happen."

Traore, who followed Miller to Texas from Xavier, missed all of last year with the Musketeers after tearing his ACL in practice before the season started.

In 23 games this season (one start), Traore posted 3.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest for the Longhorns. This was highlighted by finishing with a season-high 10 points and 12 rebounds against Kansas City during non-conference play. He then had a season-high 14 rebounds against Chaminade during the Maui Invitational.

Traore has also provided a nice spark in some big games, including against No. 5 UConn when he finished with an unusual stat line of one point, seven rebounds, one block and a season-high three steals, a loss in which he also played a season-high 25 minutes in.

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