How 2 Injuries Helped Pave Path for Texas Longhorns to Make Sweet 16

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns are in the Sweet 16 for just the second time in the last 18 seasons and will face the No. 2 seed Purdue Boilermakers in San Jose, CA. on Thursday.

After sweating things out on Selection Sunday, it has been an unexpected run for a Texas team that's in its first season under head coach Sean Miller. The Longhorns beat NC State in the First Four before upsetting No. 6 BYU and No. 3 Gonzaga in Portland, OR. last week.

But like many teams over the years, Texas' run has been aided by the opponent having to deal with some unfortunate injury luck. The Longhorns shouldn't apologize for it, but it's a reality that even head coach Sean Miller talked about after the win over Gonzaga.

Texas Has Avoided Facing Two Elite Players so Far in NCAA Tournament

BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders looks on during the first half against the Utah Utes at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

In the win over BYU, Texas controlled the second half and trailed for only 22 seconds in the entire game, but things certainly could have been different if Cougars guard Richie Saunders was playing.

Saunders was averaging 18 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in February that immediately put a dent in BYU's hopes at a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Against Texas, BYU didn't have a second scoring option outside of star freshman AJ Dybantsa, who had 35 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Saunders' absence was notable, but the Longhorns took advantage.

Gonzaga was also without a key starter and its second-best player. Bulldogs forward Braden Huff was out against Texas after suffering a knee injury of his own in early January. He was averaging an impressive

Gonzaga certainly had time to adjust to life without Huff, but his injury severely limited the Bulldogs' ceiling in March Madness.

"Gonzaga lost a key player," Miller said of Huff. "You know that happens over the long course. There's many teams that I've had where you get into this deal, you forget that you had a player who's really, really good, and he's no longer with you. So yeah, you need good fortune. And the reason is, you're not in a seven-game series. It's who's the best on that given day."

The Longhorns have been fortunate so far (knock on wood) when it comes to injuries. Aside from the loss of veteran forward Lassina Traore to a season-ending knee injury in February, Texas has had most of its roster healthy for the entire season.

Texas now faces a Purdue team that could potentially be without guard C.J. Cox (8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds), who hyperextended his knee in the second round win against Miami.

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