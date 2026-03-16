Sean Miller Has a Pretty Interesting Take on The First Four of March Madness

Around this time last year, Sean Miller found himself in an extremely similar position to the one that he’s in right now — preparing for a flight to Dayton, Ohio, and a game that would decide whether he would lead a men’s basketball team through the NCAA tournament.

This time, however, Miller is with a different squad. It’s the same team that he beat during the First Four matchup between Texas and Xavier, and instead of leading the Musketeers into battle, he’ll be entering the same arena with the Longhorns, hoping to make a run through March Madness in his first year as a Texas head coach.

Miller Leads Texas Knowing the Value of a First Four Win

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller watches against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Teams slated in the First Four games of the tournament face a certain number of disadvantages. First of all, it’s an extra game to get through to compete in the traditional first round of 64. Second, there’s a lack of guarantee that comes with barely sliding by into seeding. Most of all, the Longhorns are facing public uncertainty after dropping to Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC tournament to cap off a 1-5 run, despite their impressive stretch that included wins over Vanderbilt, Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia.

For Miller, however, there are still several advantages to playing in the First Four that may not initially meet the eye. Teams facing this kind of pressure have something to prove, and are hungry to prove it. An extra game also means another potential win — and that’s something that can fire up a team.

“I think there’s some real power in getting a game under your belt, and a win,” Miller said on Selection Sunday.

Sean Miller on the First Four: "I think there's some real power in getting a game under your belt and a win."



Says last year's XU team was confident after defeating Texas heading into the Musketeers' matchup with Illinois. — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) March 15, 2026

Miller has experience in winning a First Four game to back his view up, after Xavier shut down the Longhorns’ March Madness hopes in an 86-80 statement. He said that the win gave confidence to the Musketeers, who next faced a No. 6-seed Illinois team. Although Xavier dropped out of NCAA running, 86-73, the value of an extra win can push a team forward.

Texas has a chance to gain its own confidence boost, as the team will face NC State on Tuesday night. The Longhorns held their own against the No. 23/22-ranked Wolfpack in an early season contest, closing out the Southwest Maui Invitational with a 102-97 win despite the early season struggles that showed through the entire tournament.

With a seed in the West bracket, if the Longhorns make it through the First Four, they will face No. 6-seed BYU in Portland, Oregon.

Until then, Texas men’s basketball finds itself in a slightly comedic juxtaposition with its first-year head coach — Miller is hoping for a First Four repeat, while the Longhorns are aiming to reverse last year’s loss with a win this go-round.