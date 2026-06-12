Sean Miller Reveals What Makes 2026-27 Texas Longhorns Roster Special

The 2025-26 Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is the perfect example of a team that can change the trajectory of a program if it has an exciting finish to the season.

Heading into the SEC Tournament, it felt like the Longhorns' hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament were on life support. An early exit in that tournament was thought to have sealed their fate, but the Longhorns got a chance after being selected for a First Four matchup with the NC State Wolfpack. The rest is, as they say, history.

An unimaginable Sweet 16 run has now given head coach Sean Miller the opportunity to show how special this program can be. Miller has basically revamped the roster for this upcoming season. The Longhorns are bringing in the fourth best transfer portal class and the 16th-best recruiting class this season.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller looks on against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Recently, Miller was a guest on the Aaron Torres Podcast. During Miller's conversation with Torres, the Longhorns' head coach shared what is so special about his team coming into the new season.

"I love the people and players we have. And I think they've come here to be part of something bigger than their own goals," Miller told Torres.

Miller has been a proven winner at every stop of his college basketball coaching career. In just his first season in Austin, Miller led the program to a Sweet 16 appearance.

New Talent

Auburn Tigers guard Elyjah Freeman (6) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. Texas A&M Aggies defeated Auburn Tigers 90-88. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To be a winner means you know how to find talent. The crop of talent coming in this season may be the best this program has seen in quite a while.

On the transfer portal side, the Longhorns are welcoming former Auburn Tigers forward Elyjah Freeman, TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch, Tennessee Volunteers guard Amari Evans, Colorado guard Isaiah Johnson, and SMU guard Mikey Lewis. That list of talent alone takes the Longhorns to the next level.

Something Blooming

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Don't be surprised to see more members of the national media shout the praises of Miller and this program as the season gets closer. Miller comes into this season with 14 NCAA Tournament appearances. There's no reason he doesn't add number 15 this season.

But before NCAA Tournament bids can be discussed, the Longhorns need to take the next step in the SEC. It has been a bumpy road in the program's first two years in the SEC. But if anyone can adjust to the physical play of this conference, it will be Miller and his squad.

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